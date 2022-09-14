ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

PennLive.com

Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report

A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

6-month-old kangaroo rescued after central Pa. owner tried to sell it for $5k

A six-month-old kangaroo placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace has been retrieved from an Adams County residence this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. No charges have been filed against the seller, who lied about having the kangaroo before the game commission executed a search warrant, according to the game commission’s southcentral region Facebook page.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Cumberland County teen found safe: police

A teenager reported missing Wednesday night from his Cumberland County home has been found safe, police said. Carlisle police confirmed Thursday afternoon Kazmeer Jaquez has been found. No additional details were provided. Jaquez had last been seen leaving home around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Elderly man dies nearly a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

12-year-old girl ran away from central Pa. home: police

Authorities in Franklin County are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Waynesboro home. According to police, Natalia Baumgardner was last seen by her guardian Monday on Grandview Avenue. Baumgardner is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
WAYNESBORO, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot to death outside vacant Harrisburg home

Harrisburg police are investigating the shooting death of a man found outside a vacant home early Wednesday afternoon. Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said they do not consider the death a homicide and they are not looking for any suspects after the discovery in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in the Uptown neighborhood.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/17/22)

Dorothy E. “Dot” Wolfe, 88, of Duncannon entered eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Stonebridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Hopewell Twp., Huntingdon County, to Lloyd E. and Olive Almeda (Edwards) Steele. She was a fabulous homemaker. She was a...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Seesaw children’s learning platform restored in central Pa.

Children’s learning platform Seesaw is back to normal after a hacking attack resulting in inappropriate links sent out through the platform. Multiple Pennsylvania districts were impacted by the hack. In a statement posted to the company’s Twitter account, Seesaw called the breach a “credential stuffing” attack, which was resolved...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

