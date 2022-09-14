Read full article on original website
Related
Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report
A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide
Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
Upper Allen searching for Friday night robbery suspects
Upper Allen Township police are looking for two men who robbed two car occupants in Cumberland County Friday night. The two men approached the car in a parking lot of an apartment complex off Geneva Drive Friday night at around 10:30 p.m., one displaying a firearm, according to police. The...
Trucker admits shooting model 20 times after she was killed along I-80: DA
LEWISBURG – A Texas truck driver fired at least 20 bullets into the body of New York City model after he killed her along Interstate 80 in western Union County in 2021. That was revealed Wednesday by District Attorney D. Peter Johnson when Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 30, of Dallas, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and 20 counts of abuse of corpse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Harrisburg, but his death is still under investigation
A 39-year-old man died in a Wednesday shooting outside a vacant uptown Harrisburg home, authorities said. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office identified Julius M. Snead, of Harrisburg, as the victim in the early-afternoon shooting on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street. An autopsy was performed Thursday, spokesman Brett Hambright said.
Police looking for car involved in Dauphin County road rage shooting
Swatara Township police have released photos of the vehicle they believe was involved in a road rage shooting that injured one person on Route 322 last month. Police said someone fired four shots out of a window of the gray sedan pictured above around 10:24 a.m. Aug. 26, while driving east on the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
6-month-old kangaroo rescued after central Pa. owner tried to sell it for $5k
A six-month-old kangaroo placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace has been retrieved from an Adams County residence this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. No charges have been filed against the seller, who lied about having the kangaroo before the game commission executed a search warrant, according to the game commission’s southcentral region Facebook page.
Lawsuit stemming from a Bucknell fraternity hazing incident dismissed by agreement
WILLIAMSPORT-A federal lawsuit stemming from a 2020 fraternity hazing incident at a Bucknell University fraternity is over. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann Friday dismissed the case at the request of the parties. John Jean had sued Bucknell, the Iota chapter of Kappa Delta Rho (KDR) fraternity, its national...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vandals destroy dozens of graves in central Pa. cemetery: police
Up to 40 grave markers were knocked over last weekend in a York County cemetery, and many were destroyed, police said. Between 35-40 markers were vandalized in the Starview Union Cemetery on the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. Police...
Missing Cumberland County teen found safe: police
A teenager reported missing Wednesday night from his Cumberland County home has been found safe, police said. Carlisle police confirmed Thursday afternoon Kazmeer Jaquez has been found. No additional details were provided. Jaquez had last been seen leaving home around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Elderly man dies nearly a...
12-year-old girl ran away from central Pa. home: police
Authorities in Franklin County are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Waynesboro home. According to police, Natalia Baumgardner was last seen by her guardian Monday on Grandview Avenue. Baumgardner is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Coroner identifies 49-year-old woman killed in central Pa. stabbing
This story has been updated with new information from the coroner. The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a stabbing at a Springettsbury Township home on Tuesday. A second person, who has not been identified by officials, was injured in the home but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania lawmakers need to listen to faith leaders and get guns out of the hands of children | PennLive Editorial
The Very Rev. Amy Welin, Dean of St. Stephens Episcopal Cathedral, spoke the unvarnished truth this week. She said the gun situation in Harrisburg has become intolerable, and it’s time for people of faith to pressure lawmakers to do something about it. The Rev. Welin stood with The Rt....
Man found shot to death outside vacant Harrisburg home
Harrisburg police are investigating the shooting death of a man found outside a vacant home early Wednesday afternoon. Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said they do not consider the death a homicide and they are not looking for any suspects after the discovery in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in the Uptown neighborhood.
Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe: police
A 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Franklin County home has been found safe, police said. Waynesboro police said Thursday that Natalia Baumgardner was located. No additional details were released. Baumgardner’s guardian had last seen her Monday on Grandview Avenue.
1 hurt, 10 displaced after Cumberland County apartment building fire
Unattended cooking caused a Cumberland County apartment building fire that injured one person and left 10 people homeless, police said. Carlisle police said the blaze began in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment around 2:53 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on the 100 block of A street. One of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/17/22)
Dorothy E. “Dot” Wolfe, 88, of Duncannon entered eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Stonebridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Hopewell Twp., Huntingdon County, to Lloyd E. and Olive Almeda (Edwards) Steele. She was a fabulous homemaker. She was a...
Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He said the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
Donald Trump Jr. stumps for Doug Mastriano, Republicans in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG - Donald Trump Jr., to some the crown prince of the Republican Party, called life in America at a tipping point and prevailed on conservatives in Pennsylvania to do something about it by voting for Republicans this fall. Trump was the headliner at an outdoor rally here that preceded...
Seesaw children’s learning platform restored in central Pa.
Children’s learning platform Seesaw is back to normal after a hacking attack resulting in inappropriate links sent out through the platform. Multiple Pennsylvania districts were impacted by the hack. In a statement posted to the company’s Twitter account, Seesaw called the breach a “credential stuffing” attack, which was resolved...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0