Sewanee, TN

thunder1320.com

Uncle Dave Macon Days October 7-8, free to public, new venue in 2022

Uncle Dave Macon Days moves to The Fountains, October 7-8. Festival organizers invite you to the long-awaited moment for the root’s music celebration at this new venue for 2022. Join the excitement! In addition, Uncle Dave Macon Days announces some thrilling news for the community and to those roots music enthusiasts.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thesewaneepurple.org

Major Spotlight: Hannah Swann (C’23)

When it comes to math and music, what do the two even have in common? “A lot, but nothing,” says math and music double-major Hannah Swann (C’23). Hannah Swann started her freshman year thinking that she would be a chemistry major, but she quickly changed her mind after one semester. She said that after that, she didn’t really know what she wanted to do with her life, so she just took classes that she enjoyed. One of these classes was Calculus 1 in the Spring of 2020, which she really enjoyed, and it led her to then take Calculus 2 the following semester. Swann says that math for her “is secondary,” something that comes easily, and she can do a lot with it in terms of a career. Despite enjoying math, she admits that she’s “not a mathematician,” and is considering moving onto something like accounting school after graduating.
SEWANEE, TN
caringmagazine.org

A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee

“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
CLEVELAND, TN
Grundy County Herald

Mountaineer Days in Tracy City

The annual Mountaineer Days celebration was held Saturday at the entrance to the Old Shook School. Started in the late 1960s as “Old Timer’s Day,” the annual festival was renamed Mountaineer Days in the early 1970s. Last year, the number of attendees and participants was affected by COVID-19. Jimmy Coppinger returned Saturday in full hillbilly attire along with residents and visitors to the plateau.
TRACY CITY, TN
cityscopemag.com

Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022

WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do For Your Weekend, Sept. 15 – 18

Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Cheekwood Harvest. Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18. Activities...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
thesewaneepurple.org

Residential Life Changes the Proctor Policies

In August, Sewanee Residential Life brought about changes to the known proctoring policies. Hannah Latimer (C ’23) says that in the 2021-2022 school year, and in previous years, there were dorm neighborhoods such as the Johnson, Hoffman, and St. Luke’s neighborhood, but as of the 2022-2023 school year Sewanee will no longer have these neighborhoods. Dorm neighborhoods are groups of closely located dorms that do activities together, share proctors, and share area coordinators.
SEWANEE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Miss Coal Miner 2022 winners

As part of Palmer’s Labor Day Celebration, the Miss Coal Miner Beauty Pageant was held Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Palmer Community Center. Winners and runners-up of the pageant were:. People’s Choice Award.
PALMER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Grundy County Herald

Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit

A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
PELHAM, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges 42-year-old Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
MURFREESBORO, TN

