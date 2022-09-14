Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Uncle Dave Macon Days October 7-8, free to public, new venue in 2022
Uncle Dave Macon Days moves to The Fountains, October 7-8. Festival organizers invite you to the long-awaited moment for the root’s music celebration at this new venue for 2022. Join the excitement! In addition, Uncle Dave Macon Days announces some thrilling news for the community and to those roots music enthusiasts.
thesewaneepurple.org
Major Spotlight: Hannah Swann (C’23)
When it comes to math and music, what do the two even have in common? “A lot, but nothing,” says math and music double-major Hannah Swann (C’23). Hannah Swann started her freshman year thinking that she would be a chemistry major, but she quickly changed her mind after one semester. She said that after that, she didn’t really know what she wanted to do with her life, so she just took classes that she enjoyed. One of these classes was Calculus 1 in the Spring of 2020, which she really enjoyed, and it led her to then take Calculus 2 the following semester. Swann says that math for her “is secondary,” something that comes easily, and she can do a lot with it in terms of a career. Despite enjoying math, she admits that she’s “not a mathematician,” and is considering moving onto something like accounting school after graduating.
caringmagazine.org
A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee
“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
Grundy County Herald
Mountaineer Days in Tracy City
The annual Mountaineer Days celebration was held Saturday at the entrance to the Old Shook School. Started in the late 1960s as “Old Timer’s Day,” the annual festival was renamed Mountaineer Days in the early 1970s. Last year, the number of attendees and participants was affected by COVID-19. Jimmy Coppinger returned Saturday in full hillbilly attire along with residents and visitors to the plateau.
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do For Your Weekend, Sept. 15 – 18
Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Cheekwood Harvest. Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18. Activities...
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
wgnsradio.com
Dr. Michael Stany talks about Ovarian Cancer, the symptoms, the treatment and more
Dr. Michael Stany discussed ovarian cancer, the signs, symptoms and the treatment. He also talked about different risk factors, genetics, age groups and more. Dr. Stany is part of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro and also works with patients at the Saint Thomas offices in Nashville, TN. He can be contacted at (615) 284-4646.
murfreesboro.com
Food Truck Lineup for Friday, September 16 in Cannonsburg
Here are the FOOD TRUCKS for this Friday, September 16, 2022. Don’t miss these last few Fridays! 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (5pm to 9pm). Tell/Tag a friend!
thecurrent-online.com
Teddy Gentry Net Worth 2022: What is Teddy Gentry’s Net Worth As Investigated After Cocaine Arrest
Teddy Wayne Gentry was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, in the United States of America, on January 22, 1952. Alabama was started by Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, who was his cousin, in 1969. Teddy Gentry is a band member who sings and plays the bass guitar. The band did...
thesewaneepurple.org
Residential Life Changes the Proctor Policies
In August, Sewanee Residential Life brought about changes to the known proctoring policies. Hannah Latimer (C ’23) says that in the 2021-2022 school year, and in previous years, there were dorm neighborhoods such as the Johnson, Hoffman, and St. Luke’s neighborhood, but as of the 2022-2023 school year Sewanee will no longer have these neighborhoods. Dorm neighborhoods are groups of closely located dorms that do activities together, share proctors, and share area coordinators.
Grundy County Herald
Miss Coal Miner 2022 winners
As part of Palmer’s Labor Day Celebration, the Miss Coal Miner Beauty Pageant was held Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Palmer Community Center. Winners and runners-up of the pageant were:. People’s Choice Award.
wgnsradio.com
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
Missing Murfreesboro teen found safe
UPDATE: Murfreesboro police say Esrael was found safe.
Grundy County Herald
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit
A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
WSMV
Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges 42-year-old Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
