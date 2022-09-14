When it comes to math and music, what do the two even have in common? “A lot, but nothing,” says math and music double-major Hannah Swann (C’23). Hannah Swann started her freshman year thinking that she would be a chemistry major, but she quickly changed her mind after one semester. She said that after that, she didn’t really know what she wanted to do with her life, so she just took classes that she enjoyed. One of these classes was Calculus 1 in the Spring of 2020, which she really enjoyed, and it led her to then take Calculus 2 the following semester. Swann says that math for her “is secondary,” something that comes easily, and she can do a lot with it in terms of a career. Despite enjoying math, she admits that she’s “not a mathematician,” and is considering moving onto something like accounting school after graduating.

SEWANEE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO