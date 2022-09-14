ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's a different life now': Strictly's Motsi Mabuse reveals she has 10 Ukranian refugees living with her due to the ongoing Russian invasion - including her husband's parents

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Motsi Mabuse has revealed she has 10 Ukranian refugees currently living in her house amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 41, lives in Frankfurt, Germany with her husband Evgenij Vozynuk who is from Ukraine.

In an extract from her book My Own Rhythm, seen by The Mirror, Motsi told how Evgenij's parents are living with them along with several other people.

Helping hand: Motsi Mabuse has revealed she has 10 Ukranian refugees currently living in her house amid the ongoing Russian invasion

She wrote: 'We were asleep when Evgenij's mum called us on FaceTime at five o'clock in the morning and said: ''There are bombs dropping." It was so shocking.

'His parents couldn't get out of the country for a week, but eventually they crossed the border, and at this moment we have about 10 people living with us – our family and refugees. We're trying to relocate everyone.

'It's a very different life now that my parents-in-law have come to live with us, possibly forever.'

Motsi admitted the new set up is taking a while for her to get used to, particularly with the language barrier as she doesn't speak Russian.

Couple: The Strictly Come Dancing star, 41, lives in Frankfurt, Germany with her husband Evgenij Vozynuk who is from Ukraine (pictured in 2018)

The dancer confirmed she was in a relationship with Evjenij in 2015 and they tied the knot two years later.

Ukranian refugees can be granted war status throughout the EU.

Germany is one of the leaders in accepting Ukranian refugees in the EU, second only to Poland.

According to VisitUkraine, more than 900,000 Ukranians have found refuge in Germany so far.

Ukranians with a biometric passport don't need a visa to enter Germany and can stay for up to 90 days. They must then apply for a residence permit.

After they are granted a residence permit, they are permitted to work and are entitled to all rights and duties under German labour law.

Purely professional: It comes after Motsi claimed there are no strong blonds between the Strictly Come Dancing judges, insisting the panel gets the job done but is not friendly outside of work

It comes after Motsi admitted there are no strong blonds between the Strictly Come Dancing judges, insisting the panel gets the job done but is not friendly outside of work.

The starm who has been a judge on the BBC ballroom dance contest since 2019, says she and Anton Du Beke, 56, Craig Revel Horwood, 57, and head judge Shirley Ballas, 62, may wish each other well on special occasions but otherwise they all prefer spending time apart at home.

When asked if they are 'pals' and spend time together outside of work, she told The Telegraph: 'No. None of that. There are some moments where you write 'Happy birthday' or something like that.'

Describing their relationship as 'professional', she added: 'In Germany, we've had the same judges for 10 years and there's a basis of friendship. In the UK, it's different.'

'There's so much pressure – it's prime time, so you get in, you do the job and everybody just wants to go home.'

Strictly Come Dancing begins on Saturday 17 September at 6.10pm on BBC One.

Strictly work: The twinkle-toed star said she and Anton Du Beke, 56, Craig Revel Horwood, 57, and head judge Shirley Ballas, 62, head home after work

