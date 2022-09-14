Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
go955.com
M-37 closure in Battle Creek Saturday, September 17
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As part of MDOT’s M-37 resurfacing project from M-96 to Creekview Drive in Battle Creek and Springfield, there will be a total closure of M-37 for paving between M-89 and Morgan Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 17. During...
go955.com
Battle Creek’s annual hydrant flushing program happening now
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek City Water crews have started the annual fire hydrant flushing program during overnight hours. Crews started Sunday night, September 11. They expect to finish this year’s flushing within about two weeks, before the end of September. Crews are flushing hydrants...
go955.com
One dead after early morning shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 30-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead, after being shot early Saturday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says when officers arrived at 4:42 a.m. in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue, they found the wounded man in the street. He later was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
go955.com
Fall Festival on it’s way to Portage, Sunday, September 18
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation is inviting the public out for it’s Fall Festival on Sunday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area, 7335 Garden Lane. Festival organizers say the buildings at the Celery Flats Historical Area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
go955.com
Suspect arraigned on seven counts following multi county pursuit involving gunfire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Monroe man who is accused of shooting at police officers during a multi county chase was formally charged with seven counts in Calhoun County on Thursday. Calhoun County on line court records show 39-year-old Alan James Golematis is facing charges of assault intent...
go955.com
Kalamazoo Township fire chief and battalion chief fired by township manager
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Township’s Fire Chief and Battalion Chief were abruptly fired on Wednesday, September 14. According to WWMT, firefighters were called to Kalamazoo Township’s Eastwood Fire Station for a special meeting after township manager Dexter Mitchell terminated Fire Chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac.
go955.com
Michigan jobless rate recedes in August
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate edging down by one-tenth of a percentage point between July and August to 4.1 percent. This according to data released on Wednesday, September 14 by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Statewide employment inched up by...
go955.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Marshall business.
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
RELATED PEOPLE
go955.com
Sturgis woman convicted on St. Joseph County drug charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...
go955.com
WMU hosts #23 Pitt Saturday at Waldo
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – THIS ARTICLE WRITTEN BY THE WMU SPORTS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT. Saturday is just the second meeting all-time between Western Michigan and Pitt. The Broncos won the first meeting last season, 44-41, in Pittsburgh. The game can be watched live on ESPNU with Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport on the call. Robin Hook and John Creek will have the call on the Bronco Radio Network.
go955.com
Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
go955.com
5th Annual Portage Community Art Award Exhibition highlights talent of local artist
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage’s 5th Annual Portage Community Art Award exhibition opens on Friday, September 16 in Portage City Hall. The exhibition is set to feature over 20 works-of-art from the 2022 Portage Community Art Award winner, Nancy VandenBerg. The works will be open to the public for viewing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
go955.com
Kalamazoo students from Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation make a difference in NOLA
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some local high students involved with Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation spent some time in the Big Easy this summer helping renovate a park and recreation center. The students, who belong to Jeter’s Leaders, helped revitalize the Joe W. Brown Park and Recreation...
go955.com
Gov. Whitmer proclaims September 16 POW/MIA Recognition Day
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is recognizing Friday, September 16th as POW/MIA Recognition Day to remember and honor the returned U.S. Prisoners of War and all Americans still captured, unaccounted for, or missing in action. In a statement, Governor Whitmer said,“There are tens of thousands of...
Comments / 0