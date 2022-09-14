Read full article on original website
thecountrycook.net
Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet
With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
Steak, Potatoes, and Tomatoes with Quick Chimichurri
Juicy late-summer tomatoes, verdant fresh herbs, and golden potatoes pair with simply seared and sliced steaks. This recipe works well with boneless strip and hanger steaks, two cuts that render juicy, exceptionally tender meat that are countered with the chimichurri. This recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd. The dish is inspired by Matthew Conway, sommelier and owner of The Tippling House in Charleston, who encourages you to level-up this easy steak dinner with a chilled bottle of red wine. "The most overlooked aspect of food and wine pairing is temperature," he notes. "Steak and Syrah isn't revolutionary, but try that red wine cold with hot, fatty steak. The combination of flavor and temperature variation will leave you wanting another bite."
Lamb, Sweet Potato, and Coconut Mafé Curry
3 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil, divided. 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium [8-ounce] onion) ½ cup chopped green bell pepper (from 1 small [7-ounce] bell pepper) 1 tablespoon chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1...
Bon Appétit
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
Bon Appétit
Creamy Lemon Pappardelle With Crispy Prosciutto
If there were ever a reliable, fast, and affordable go-to weeknight dinner, pasta would be it. In this case, it’s Trader Joe’s egg pappardelle pasta, which not only cooks up in no time (just 6 to 7 minutes will get you to al dente), it also makes a good substitute for fresh pasta in a pinch.
Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
One Green Planet
Buffalo Cauliflower Salad with Dill Ranch [Vegan]
1 lemon, juiced (yield about 1/4 cup) 1 sprig of fresh dill, finely chopped (plus extra for garnish/topping) 1 cup of buffalo sauce (Primal Kitchen brand recommended) Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Wash and dry the head of cauliflower and chop into small florets (think bite-sized!). In a...
Allrecipes.com
Spatchcocked Butter-Roasted Lemon and Herb Turkey with Gravy
Stir together softened butter, mustard, thyme, lemon juice and zest, rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until mixture is well blended. Set aside. Spread chopped onion, carrots, and celery in an even layer on the baking sheet, and top the baking sheet with the rack. Set aside while you prepare the turkey.
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
Parade
We're Going On Record That There's No Soup More Comforting Than This Spinach Tortellini en Brodo
There are soups and then there are pasta soups, but none beat the all-mighty tortellini soup. Pasta e fagioli, chicken noodle soup, beef and macaroni soup, while brilliant on their own, there's just something about hot broth and cheese-filled tortellini floating around that can't be topped. Maybe it's the fact...
Koftas, spicy breakfast oats and lamb timballo: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for freekeh
Freekeh, with its coarse texture and earthy, nutty flavour, is the grain I’m drawn to at this time of the year. As the evenings close in, this toasted wheat has a smokiness and heft that just feels right. It also loves to absorb the flavour of anything with which it shares a pot, so play around with it, especially if it’s not a grain you know that well: it’s great in all sorts of soups and stuffings, pilafs and one-pot dishes.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Shake Shack Unveils Spicy New Menu Items Inspired by 'Hot Ones'
Spicy food lovers, brace yourselves... Shake Shack is launching an all-new spicy menu inspired by the YouTube series "Hot Ones"—and you won't want to miss any of these blazing new items. The tasty restaurant chain is turning up the heat with the new collab, which puts a fiery twist...
Tell Us Your Dorm Room Friendly Recipes You Can Actually Cook In A Dorm Room, And You Might Just Help A Hungry College Student
You gotta get creative when you can't cook with an open flame.
