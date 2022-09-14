MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Montgomery County ADAMHS has announced plans to honor frontline behavioral health workers during Week of Appreciation. Each year one week is set aside to show appreciation to those who dedicate their lives to helping those who are hurting. ADAMHS will show their appreciation to these people by offering chair massages at four locations across Montgomery County the week of September 19th for behavioral health providers, as well as individually wrapped cookies.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO