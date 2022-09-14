Read full article on original website
Dayton Metro Library celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with hands-on activities
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library continues its celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month with hands-on, engaging activities for all ages. Patrons can embrace the culture and history of Hispanic Americans by participating in any of the following programs:. Flag Guessing Game: National Hispanic Heritage Month. Electra C....
Wright State, Ohio Auditor announce partnership that includes new internships for students
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new community partner will soon move onto the Wright State University campus and provide students with fresh internship possibilities. The Ohio Auditor of State's Dayton office is moving onto Wright State University's campus, as part of a new agreement between the Ohio Auditor of State and the university.
Scholarship in honor of Oregon District shooting victim awarded to Sinclair student
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An engineering student at Sinclair Community College has been selected as the winner of a scholarship that was created in memory of one of the nine victims of the Oregon District shooting in 2019. Recently, Andy McCloud, who is pursuing an associate's degree in Electronics Engineering...
Moeller Brew Barn to open in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio (WKEF) - Moeller Brew Barn will be opening its doors for the first time. Moeller Brew Barn at 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road will open its doors for the first time on Wednesday, September 14 at 3PM . The community is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience the new taproom and beer garden.
Dayton Vegan Food and Drink Festival
The team from Dayton Vegan Festival discuss what to expect at the festival this Sunday! This festival will highlight whole foods, plant-based and vegan food and drinks!
Community members react to commission's investment into former Good Samaritan site
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton City Commission will invest in the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. Wednesday morning the commission approved $400,000 for development of a YMCA facility of Greater Dayton Health and Wellness. Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss chose to sit the vote out. “I will be abstaining today because...
Food distribution planned for Trotwood Sept. 15
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Foodbank and CareSource will be partnering again to host an additional distribution on Thursday for Trotwood and surrounding area residents. The event will take place at the old Salem Mall property located at 2275 Shiloh Springs Road from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. For safety purposes attendees shouldn't line up prior to 12 p.m.
John Voss, the Voss Auto Network founder, dies at age 79
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 11, 2022, John Voss, a pioneer in the car industry and the owner and founder of the Voss Auto Network, passed away. Born not far from Chicago, John Voss began working in the auto industry in Evanston, Illinois. Voss launched Voss Chevrolet in Centerville,...
Male shot in Springfield, flown to Miami Valley Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man was shot in Springfield on Friday afternoon and flown to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office Dispatch. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that crews were called to 961 Selma Rd in Springfield, on reports of a shooting. Dispatch says the call came in at 3:32 p.m.
26th annual Air Force Marathon returns, celebrating 75 years of U.S. Air Force
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 26th Annual Air Force Marathon kicked off at Wright State University's Nutter Center with a Health and Fitness Expo on Thursday. This year, the marathon is celebrating the 75th birthday of the United States Air Force. The Air Force Marathon's director, Rachel Ferguson, said...
ADAMHS to provide free massages and cookies for frontline workers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Montgomery County ADAMHS has announced plans to honor frontline behavioral health workers during Week of Appreciation. Each year one week is set aside to show appreciation to those who dedicate their lives to helping those who are hurting. ADAMHS will show their appreciation to these people by offering chair massages at four locations across Montgomery County the week of September 19th for behavioral health providers, as well as individually wrapped cookies.
Dayton Public Schools rate low in 2021-2022 Ohio School Report Cards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio School Report Cards for 2021–22 have been announced by the Ohio Department of Education. Instead of the traditional A-F grading scales, schools are now judged in five different categories with each category rated 1-5 stars. Each district was rated from one to five...
New nonprofit in Montgomery County hoping to make a difference for children in foster care
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Isaiah 117 House, a new nonprofit, has brought their purpose to the Montgomery County. It is a group that offers children waiting for foster families a home. Isaiah 117 House started in Tennessee and now has nine locations throughout the United States. Foster parent Brittany...
Montgomery County campaigns for disability voting rights, discuss accommodations available
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--It's National Disability voting rights week, and Montgomery County is campaigning to help the community understand their rights ahead of November’s General Election. Ad. The deadline to register to vote is October 11 and county officials explained the goal is to make sure people with disabilities understand...
Dayton area's sole abortion provider and ACLU react to Heartbeat Bill temporary halt
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- For nearly two more weeks, the only abortion provider in the Dayton area will stay open. The Women’s Med Center says while it's not long, it’s a relief. “We are seeing our first patients tomorrow. We started to book appointments and we booked 30...
Darke County Sheriff's Office mourns the passing of K-9 Deputy Eric
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Darke County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Friday that retired K-9 Deputy Eric has passed away. The seven-year veteran K9 was handled by Deputy Jay Pearson, and was certified in drug detection, tracking, and article search, according to the Facebook post. He was a fulltime patrol dog.
Patchy fog and warmer temps this weekend
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Another round of light fog is possible this morning with temps in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies stick around throughout the day with highs in the mid 80s. You may notice some "milky" or haziness in the sky today. We are experience reduced air quality because of smoke from the wildfires out West.
