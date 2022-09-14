ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Moeller Brew Barn to open in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (WKEF) - Moeller Brew Barn will be opening its doors for the first time. Moeller Brew Barn at 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road will open its doors for the first time on Wednesday, September 14 at 3PM . The community is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience the new taproom and beer garden.
MONROE, OH
