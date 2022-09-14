Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Tiger Woods Begged To Use Cart: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods was walking with a noticeable limp during this year's Masters and Open Championship. That's not a surprise considering he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2021. During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris shared his thoughts on Woods' future on the PGA...
ESPN
Phil Mickelson considers removing name from federal antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson said Thursday that he's considering removing his name from LIV Golf's federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Mickelson was among 11 golfers who sued the PGA Tour on Aug. 3, alleging that they had improperly been suspended for playing in...
NFL・
Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved
Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Greg Norman says LIV Golf circuit has 'no interest' in truce with rival PGA Tour
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- As LIV Golf prepares to stage its fifth tournament, which is outside of Chicago this week, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the upstart circuit has no desire to talk with the rival PGA Tour about a truce. LIV Golf, financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment...
Look: Fans React To Paulina Gretzky's New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Over the past few months, Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have been making headlines. Earlier this year, the pair got married after a lengthy engagement. Not long later, Johnson took his talents to LIV Golf, where he earned a reported $100 million payday. Ever since then, the couple has been...
Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for ‘creating’ LIV Golf
Bryson DeChambeau has thanked Tiger Woods and claimed the 16-time major winner is responsible for “creating” LIV Golf.Woods has remained staunchly loyal to the PGA Tour despite a flow of its best players to the Saudi-backed league.LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman even admitted Woods snubbed an $800 million offer to sign up to the breakaway tour.And DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to make the change, believes Woods is responsible for the sport’s recent split.“I have no buyer’s remorse,” said the 29-year-old. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for...
Where's Johnny? Phil Mickelson isn't the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing at the Fortinet Championship
NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing from this year’s Fortinet Championship. The event is also Miller lite – as in Johnny Miller. The two-time major winner and retired NBC Sports lead golf analyst has served as tournament ambassador...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
GolfWRX
‘They are trying to destroy us’ – Greg Norman no longer willing to sit down with PGA Tour
Many in the golf world have come to the conclusion that LIV Golf is out to destroy the PGA Tour. According to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, the truth is just the opposite. In an interview with “The Australian,” Norman said:. “This notion we’re trying to destroy tours...
Golf Digest
Fred Couples pulled an all-time prank on Tiger Woods at the 2009 Presidents Cup
There are multiple acceptable answers when trying to figure out which version of Tiger Woods was the most dominant. Obviously, you start with his historic romps at the 1997 Masters and 2000 U.S. Open. Well, all of 2000 was something else. And then there was also the seven consecutive PGA Tour starts he won from 2006 to 2007. But don't forget about 2009 Presidents Cup Tiger Woods.
Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return
Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
Q&A: Notah Begay III on senior golf goals, what about Tiger Woods annoys him and how good is Charlie Woods?
Notah Begay III turned 50 on Wednesday and is preparing to embark on a second career moonlighting as a golfer on PGA Tour Champions – he’s signed up for Furyk & Friends next month in Jacksonville. Begay won four times on the PGA Tour in a 10-month stretch...
Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup
Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to face 11 LIV Golf rebels at Dunhill Links in St Andrews
It will be something of a bittersweet week for Rory McIlroy when he rocks up at St Andrews at the end of the month in what will be his third DP World Tour appearance in the space of four weeks. While it will of course be special to play at...
Golf Digest
Max Homa reveals "scummy"—but funny—trick a fellow PGA Tour pro played on their alma mater
Blowing up someone's spot—even if it's a decade after the fact—is a tough look. But somehow, when Max Homa does it, well, it seems OK. Such was the case earlier this week when he was asked about reuniting with former Cal teammate Michael Kim at the PGA Tour's season opener.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup capsules: Meet the International team
The International Presidents Cup team features seven first-time participants as it tries to win the biennial competition for just the second time ever. The Internationals are 1-11-1 in cup history, with its lone triumph coming in Australia in 1998. It nearly won the most recent competition, however, falling, 16-14, in a return to Royal Melbourne in 2019. The 14th edition will be contested Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson gives PGA Tour–LIV Golf lawsuit update
Golf legend Phil Mickelson was one of the earlier big-name stars to move from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf circuit when the Saudi-backed golf league began luring the world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson was also one of the eleven golfers to join an anti-trust suit against the PGA Tour – but he’s considering removing his name.
Golf Channel
Bryson DeChambeau: PGA Tour 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV players at Presidents Cup
Bryson DeChambeau says the PGA Tour has weakened its own Presidents Cup by not allowing LIV players to compete. Trevor Immelman’s International team has been decimated by defections after top points-earner Cameron Smith as well as Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer all left for LIV Golf and were ruled ineligible to compete in the biennial team competition. As a result of those moves – two of which came after the automatic qualifiers had already been established – Immelman’s captain’s picks increased from four to six.
Comments / 0