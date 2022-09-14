ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Tiger Woods Begged To Use Cart: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods was walking with a noticeable limp during this year's Masters and Open Championship. That's not a surprise considering he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2021. During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris shared his thoughts on Woods' future on the PGA...
GOLF
The Independent

Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved

Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Bensinger
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Look: Fans React To Paulina Gretzky's New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Over the past few months, Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have been making headlines. Earlier this year, the pair got married after a lengthy engagement. Not long later, Johnson took his talents to LIV Golf, where he earned a reported $100 million payday. Ever since then, the couple has been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for ‘creating’ LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau has thanked Tiger Woods and claimed the 16-time major winner is responsible for “creating” LIV Golf.Woods has remained staunchly loyal to the PGA Tour despite a flow of its best players to the Saudi-backed league.LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman even admitted Woods snubbed an $800 million offer to sign up to the breakaway tour.And DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to make the change, believes Woods is responsible for the sport’s recent split.“I have no buyer’s remorse,” said the 29-year-old. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#World Golf#Fedexcup#Saudi
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Fred Couples pulled an all-time prank on Tiger Woods at the 2009 Presidents Cup

There are multiple acceptable answers when trying to figure out which version of Tiger Woods was the most dominant. Obviously, you start with his historic romps at the 1997 Masters and 2000 U.S. Open. Well, all of 2000 was something else. And then there was also the seven consecutive PGA Tour starts he won from 2006 to 2007. But don't forget about 2009 Presidents Cup Tiger Woods.
GOLF
The Independent

Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return

Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup

Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup capsules: Meet the International team

The International Presidents Cup team features seven first-time participants as it tries to win the biennial competition for just the second time ever. The Internationals are 1-11-1 in cup history, with its lone triumph coming in Australia in 1998. It nearly won the most recent competition, however, falling, 16-14, in a return to Royal Melbourne in 2019. The 14th edition will be contested Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson gives PGA Tour–LIV Golf lawsuit update

Golf legend Phil Mickelson was one of the earlier big-name stars to move from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf circuit when the Saudi-backed golf league began luring the world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson was also one of the eleven golfers to join an anti-trust suit against the PGA Tour – but he’s considering removing his name.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Bryson DeChambeau: PGA Tour 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV players at Presidents Cup

Bryson DeChambeau says the PGA Tour has weakened its own Presidents Cup by not allowing LIV players to compete. Trevor Immelman’s International team has been decimated by defections after top points-earner Cameron Smith as well as Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer all left for LIV Golf and were ruled ineligible to compete in the biennial team competition. As a result of those moves – two of which came after the automatic qualifiers had already been established – Immelman’s captain’s picks increased from four to six.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy