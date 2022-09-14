ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America

If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Long Term Plans For Soldiers Field Park Shrink Golf Course

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The recommended update to the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master plan retains an 18-hole golf course in the near term. The Rochester City Council is scheduled to review the recommendations on Monday. The $18.5 million plan includes changes to the park just south of the downtown area that could be completed over the next several years. While it includes an 18-hole golf course, it calls for reconfiguring the northwest portion of the course to allow for expanded amenities and trail connections.
New Dennis Hanson Memorial Bench Installed at Rochester City Hall

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new amenity was added at Government Center in downtown Rochester on Tuesday. A memorial bench honoring the late Dennis Hanson was installed outside the main entrance to City Hall. Hanson died on June 27, 2012, while he was serving in his second term and preparing to campaign for his third term as City Council President. He first joined the City Council, as a political newcomer, in 1999 when he was elected to represent the city's First Ward.
Roller Disco is Back in Rochester for a 2nd Year at New Location

Last year, for the first time ever, Roller Disco showed up in Rochester, Minnesota and it was a HUGE hit! Families, kids, and adults all showed up and enjoyed the roller rink set up in the Peace Plaza while the music was blasting and the disco ball was spinning. Well, Southeast Minnesota, get ready, because it is all happening again in a few weeks but with a new twist!
Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)

Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
Rochester Area Woman Gets Probation For a Half Pound of Cocaine

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester area woman has avoided a prison sentence for a conviction stemming from a significant drug bust last year. 62-year-old Tamara House today was given a stayed prison sentence and was placed on probation for five years. She earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of four other felony drug charges including a first-degree count for drug sales.
Rochester Firefighters Respond to Fire at Rochester Hotel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Firefighters responded to a fire at a hotel in southwest Rochester Wednesday morning. The Rochester Fire Department said units responded to the Days Inn Hotel around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a fire. While en route, crews determined that the building was protected by an automatic fire sprinkler system.
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

