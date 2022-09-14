Read full article on original website
Several Inappropriate Emails Sent to Rochester Students Thursday (Photos)
Some disturbing news showed up in inboxes today for parents of Rochester Public Schools students, including mine. Unfortunately, quite a few students in Rochester, Minnesota received inappropriate e-mails Thursday. In case you didn't have an opportunity to see the e-mails your kids received, below are a few of the e-mails.
Enjoy Beer and Dogs at 2nd Annual Rochester Event this Weekend
We've got a dog-filled weekend here in Rochester, Minnesota! Tomorrow, Saturday, is Dogs Downtown, but then on Sunday, the dog fun continues with good beer, cute dogs, and fun dog competitions. If you have a dog, you and your furry friend will have a busy weekend ahead of you. On...
Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America
If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
3 Unique Ways to Enjoy Changing Colors this Fall within 90 Minutes of Rochester
Taking a hike to do some leaf-peeping is awesome and all but there are a few different ways to enjoy the changing colors this fall in and around southeast Minnesota. So I came up with three different ways to spice up your leaf-peeping this fall that are within 90 minutes of Rochester, MN (two are super close by).
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
Autopsy – Singer’s Death in Rochester Caused by Chloroethane
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An autopsy has determined the recent death of a well-known Scottish singer and actor in Rochester was caused by the inhalation of a chemical compound most commonly used in industrial processes. The southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has ruled the death of 41-year-old Darius...
Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester
If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Here’s How to Get the New Omicron Covid Boosters in Rochester
The new Covid boosters that have been specially formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants will be available in Rochester Friday. Here's how you can get yours. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced several weeks ago that it would be receiving the new Covid boosters in early...
Too Early? Famous Toy Store Launching For Christmas In Rochester
America's old toy store, FAO Schwarz, is coming to Rochester, Minnesota in mid-October with two locations in Rochester, inside Target North and Target south. Is October too early for Christmas? Asking for a friend. Minnesota-based Target said last year's test went so well that they're making it much bigger this...
Long Term Plans For Soldiers Field Park Shrink Golf Course
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The recommended update to the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master plan retains an 18-hole golf course in the near term. The Rochester City Council is scheduled to review the recommendations on Monday. The $18.5 million plan includes changes to the park just south of the downtown area that could be completed over the next several years. While it includes an 18-hole golf course, it calls for reconfiguring the northwest portion of the course to allow for expanded amenities and trail connections.
Rochester’s Oldest Home for Sale is Older Than St. Mary’s (PICS)
I get occasional notifications from Zillow which can be super dangerous, I can spend hours looking at houses that I won't buy or can't afford. But this particular house caught my eye because of its age. After doing a little digging it turns out that it's the oldest home for sale in Rochester, Minnesota right now. It's even older than St. Mary's Hospital.
New Dennis Hanson Memorial Bench Installed at Rochester City Hall
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new amenity was added at Government Center in downtown Rochester on Tuesday. A memorial bench honoring the late Dennis Hanson was installed outside the main entrance to City Hall. Hanson died on June 27, 2012, while he was serving in his second term and preparing to campaign for his third term as City Council President. He first joined the City Council, as a political newcomer, in 1999 when he was elected to represent the city's First Ward.
New Charges for Rochester Woman with History of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of check forgery and theft-related convictions is facing new charges. Conditional bail for 37-year-old Crystal Walker was set at $5,000 Monday. She’s charged with one count of check forgery and one count of identity theft. The criminal complaint accuses...
Roller Disco is Back in Rochester for a 2nd Year at New Location
Last year, for the first time ever, Roller Disco showed up in Rochester, Minnesota and it was a HUGE hit! Families, kids, and adults all showed up and enjoyed the roller rink set up in the Peace Plaza while the music was blasting and the disco ball was spinning. Well, Southeast Minnesota, get ready, because it is all happening again in a few weeks but with a new twist!
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
Deadline Approaching for Flu Shot Sign-up at Rochester Schools
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Parents and guardians of students at Rochester Public Schools have until Wednesday night if they wish to register their child for a flu vaccine at school. RPS has partnered up with local health clinics to provide shots at the district’s elementary and middle schools. The doses...
Rochester Area Woman Gets Probation For a Half Pound of Cocaine
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester area woman has avoided a prison sentence for a conviction stemming from a significant drug bust last year. 62-year-old Tamara House today was given a stayed prison sentence and was placed on probation for five years. She earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of four other felony drug charges including a first-degree count for drug sales.
Rochester Firefighters Respond to Fire at Rochester Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Firefighters responded to a fire at a hotel in southwest Rochester Wednesday morning. The Rochester Fire Department said units responded to the Days Inn Hotel around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a fire. While en route, crews determined that the building was protected by an automatic fire sprinkler system.
