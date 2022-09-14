Read full article on original website
NFL
Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'
Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game. As Mayfield said after the Panthers' Week 1 loss to his former team, "Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games."
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
NFL Week 2: Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow ... and the 2-0 Cleveland Browns? What to watch for
USA TODAY Sports previews all 16 Week 2 matchups. Some of the best include the resurgence of Saquon Barkley and the possibility of the 2-0 Browns.
Players to Watch: Panthers at Giants
A look at some of the most interesting players to watch during the Week 2 matchup.
Yardbarker
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game
The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Carolina Panthers will travel up the East Coast to take on the New York Giants in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Giants prediction and pick. Carolina is looking to rebound after losing 26-24 to Cleveland...
Giants vs. Panthers: 5 biggest storylines for Week 2
The New York Giants (1-0) host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon in Big Blue’ 2022 regular season home opener. Here are five top storylines we are following. What's at stake?. The Giants won their season opener last week in Tennessee, 21-20, against the Titans....
New York Giants riding a rare wave of momentum
The New York talk shows have been crackling with energy, the mics and phone lines brought to life, finally spared from chat dominated by doom and gloom. Over the past week, the Big Apple has allowed itself to bathe in newfound, possibly fleeting, NFL glory. A collective Big Blue grin has floated over from the Meadowlands and spread across much of the city.
Panthers updated roster heading into Week 2 vs. Giants
Following the loss of wideout and return man Andre Roberts, the Carolina Panthers remain at 52 men on their current roster. So, as we hit the weekend ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants, here are those 52 players:
