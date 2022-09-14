Read full article on original website
Packers-Bears Final Injury Report: Jenkins Could Make Debut vs. Bears
In a first in his comeback from a torn ACL, Elgton Jenkins was full participation at practice on Friday. He is questionable, as are Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari and Jon Runyan.
Packers vs. Bears: Three Reasons to Worry
The Green Bay Packers have dominated the series against the rival Chicago Bears. Here are three reasons why that could change on Sunday night.
Nebraska Cornhuskers have contacted Urban Meyer about head coaching vacancy
Scott Frost’s coaching tenure with the Nebraska Cornhuskers couldn’t have gone worse. They fired him after five years and change
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash
The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.
Emma: As Bears and Packers meet again, this rivalry will miss the late Les Grobstein
When the Bears and Packers play at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, it will mark the first game since the passing of Score legend Les Grobstein, who was the essence of the rivalry.
Prep football: Logan falls in first true home game of season
Playing on their own field for the first time this season, the Logan Grizzlies had hoped to fair better against the Bear River Bears. Logan’s offense was able to move the ball well during the first half, but the Grizzlies couldn’t keep up with the high-scoring Bears in a 41-20 Region 11 loss Friday night.
Prep football: Preston scores 44 points, but still blown out by Burley
A track meet emerged in Preston’s first home football game of the season, and that was bad news for the hosts. Burley star wide receiver Gaitlin Bair — the best high school sprinter in the entire Gem State — hauled in five touchdown passes to help propel the Bobcats to a wild 82-44 victory over the Indians on Friday night. The two 4A programs teamed up to score a whopping nine touchdowns in the second quarter alone.
A Must-Win, Or Pretty Darned Close, for Packers
The Green Bay Packers, so good at bouncing back, must beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday to avoid an 0-2 start and a daunting history.
