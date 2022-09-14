ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash

The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.
Prep football: Logan falls in first true home game of season

Playing on their own field for the first time this season, the Logan Grizzlies had hoped to fair better against the Bear River Bears. Logan’s offense was able to move the ball well during the first half, but the Grizzlies couldn’t keep up with the high-scoring Bears in a 41-20 Region 11 loss Friday night.
Prep football: Preston scores 44 points, but still blown out by Burley

A track meet emerged in Preston’s first home football game of the season, and that was bad news for the hosts. Burley star wide receiver Gaitlin Bair — the best high school sprinter in the entire Gem State — hauled in five touchdown passes to help propel the Bobcats to a wild 82-44 victory over the Indians on Friday night. The two 4A programs teamed up to score a whopping nine touchdowns in the second quarter alone.
