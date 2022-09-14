ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans

Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Stefon Diggs Chooses Between His Brother, Super Bowl Ring

There aren't many siblings who have played in the NFL together and fewer who have both played at a high level. But Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his younger brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, are one such pair. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Stefon Diggs was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy