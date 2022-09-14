Read full article on original website
Related
Von Miller offers bold prediction about 2022 season
Von Miller is pouring on the hot take sauce. On an episode this week of his show “The Voncast” for Bleacher Report, the Buffalo Bills linebacker Miller offered a bold prediction about the 2022 season — he believes that Bills QB Josh Allen will win NFL MVP.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs hit with $10,609 fine for taunting Rams’ Jalen Ramsey after TD
One of the must-watch duels from the Buffalo Bills’ Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams centered on the coverage matchup between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wideout Stefon Diggs. By the end of the game, Diggs had the last laugh. Diggs hauled in eight receptions for 122 receiving...
Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans
Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
Stefon Diggs Chooses Between His Brother, Super Bowl Ring
There aren't many siblings who have played in the NFL together and fewer who have both played at a high level. But Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his younger brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, are one such pair. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Stefon Diggs was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread - Bears Lead 10-7 at Halftime
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
Comments / 0