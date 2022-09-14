Read full article on original website
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
thestand.org
IAMAW members on strike at Weyerhaeuser
LONGVIEW, Wash. (Sept. 14, 2022) — About 1,100 members of IAMAW District W24, who have been working without a contract since May 31, went on strike Tuesday against Weyerhaeuser in Washington and Oregon. Pickets are up outside company facilities in Longview, Aberdeen, Raymond, Olympia, and other locations. At a...
ncwlife.com
State informed that owner of Astoria's historic Tourist No. 2 ferry has died
ASTORIA — The Department of State Lands has been informed by an attorney that Christian Lint, the owner of the historic Tourist No. 2, has died. The ferry took on water and partially sank near the Sixth Street viewing platform in late July. The state announced in August that it would seize the vessel and pursue enforcement action to try to recover some of the costs.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
nwlaborpress.org
Portland uniform maker will lay off union workers
Dennis Uniform, a major supplier of school uniforms nationwide, is moving some of its operations to Texas, leaving 71 Oregon workers without a job. The company has operated a production plant in Portland’s Central Eastside for more than 100 years. In an Aug. 30 notice to Oregon state government, Dennis Uniform Chief Financial Officer DeGay Harris said the company will “relocate its decoration and warehousing operations to a more centralized location in Texas,” and will permanently lay off the local workers. The notice was provided in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act, which requires 60 days advance notice of mass layoffs or plant closures.
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
This Seemingly Easy Word Is the Most Misspelled in Washington State
What Is The Commonly Most Misspelled Word In Washington State?. A recent Google Trends discovered the most misspelled words in all 50 states and some of the words will have you shaking your head. You'll be surprised that even the most common words can easily be misspelled and Washington State's...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
Florida paid Oregon company to fly migrants out of state, records show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
KGW
Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash
BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
Herald and News
Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy
Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
