Coos Bay, OR

KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
thestand.org

IAMAW members on strike at Weyerhaeuser

LONGVIEW, Wash. (Sept. 14, 2022) — About 1,100 members of IAMAW District W24, who have been working without a contract since May 31, went on strike Tuesday against Weyerhaeuser in Washington and Oregon. Pickets are up outside company facilities in Longview, Aberdeen, Raymond, Olympia, and other locations. At a...
ncwlife.com

State informed that owner of Astoria's historic Tourist No. 2 ferry has died

ASTORIA — The Department of State Lands has been informed by an attorney that Christian Lint, the owner of the historic Tourist No. 2, has died. The ferry took on water and partially sank near the Sixth Street viewing platform in late July. The state announced in August that it would seize the vessel and pursue enforcement action to try to recover some of the costs.
ASTORIA, OR
98.3 The KEY

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
nwlaborpress.org

Portland uniform maker will lay off union workers

Dennis Uniform, a major supplier of school uniforms nationwide, is moving some of its operations to Texas, leaving 71 Oregon workers without a job. The company has operated a production plant in Portland’s Central Eastside for more than 100 years. In an Aug. 30 notice to Oregon state government, Dennis Uniform Chief Financial Officer DeGay Harris said the company will “relocate its decoration and warehousing operations to a more centralized location in Texas,” and will permanently lay off the local workers. The notice was provided in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act, which requires 60 days advance notice of mass layoffs or plant closures.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
OREGON STATE
94.5 KATS

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash

BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald and News

Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy

Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
OREGON STATE
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
ifiberone.com

Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
MOSES LAKE, WA

