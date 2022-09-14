ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Eastern Oregon likely to get fraction of money requested from state for drinking water emergency

Eastern Oregon is likely to get one-quarter of the money it wanted from the state this year in emergency aid for clean drinking water.  In an Aug. 11 email, Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty asked state Rep. Greg Smith, a Republican who represents the area, to submit a letter requesting for $4 million to the […] The post Eastern Oregon likely to get fraction of money requested from state for drinking water emergency appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Umatilla County, OR
Umatilla County, OR
Mcnary, OR
Oregon Government
97 Rock

KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Yakima Herald Republic

TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

UNION COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

