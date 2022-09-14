ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
KRDO

A clerk at a Valero punched during a robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A robbery at a Colorado Springs convenience store was caught on camera yesterday. Colorado Springs police say two suspects went into a Valero on North Carefree just before 6 p.m. The suspect punched the clerk and then took an entire display case of e-cigarettes. The...
KKTV

Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer High School students witnessed a fight Friday morning near the 7-Eleven gas station by the school and after reporting it to police, the school was placed under secure status. Colorado Springs Police said the fight involved a bike theft and the suspect was shot in the leg. The wound The post Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of runners are descending on Manitou Springs this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. The Ascent, happening Saturday, will take runners up the Barr Trail to top of Pikes Peak. For the Pikes Peak Marathon, runners will turn around at the summit and finish in Manitou Springs.
KKTV

Snow and ice preparations begin in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may feel like summer still, but Colorado Springs snow plow drivers are getting ready for winter. The city Public Works Department started it’s annual snow and ice training for plow drivers Wednesday. Day one of the training was a cone course for drivers to navigate through and classroom work. Day two is doing test drives on the roads, so you may see plows out Thursday.
KRDO News Channel 13

In deadliest year on Colorado’s waters, Lake Pueblo leads with most deaths in entire state

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday that 2022 is officially the deadliest year on Colorado waters. To date, there have been 36 water-related fatalities. Of those deaths, data obtained by 13 Investigates shows Lake Pueblo State Park had the most water-related fatalities than any other body of water in Colorado. Between The post In deadliest year on Colorado’s waters, Lake Pueblo leads with most deaths in entire state appeared first on KRDO.
The Denver Gazette

New details emerge in preliminary hearing of Colorado Springs man accused of killing teen coworker in Walgreens breakroom

Colorado Springs police detectives have no doubt who killed 17-year-old Colorado Springs high school student Riley Whitelaw. "Who do you believe was responsible for the death of Riley Whitelaw?" prosecuting attorney Anthony Gioia asked Detective Stephen Aulino, one of three witnesses called to testify by the prosecution on Friday. "Joshua...
