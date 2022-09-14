Read full article on original website
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in SeptemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter DogsColorado JillDivide, CO
Shake Deals at Smashburger and IHOP on National Milkshake Day (September 12th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation SystemColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
Major northeastern Colorado Springs intersection back open ahead of schedule along Powers
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot restaurant staff and then barricaded themself inside a home in southeast Colorado Springs is now in custody. Police put Farrington Street and surrounding blocks on a shelter-in-place order for about an hour Saturday morning while they tried to...
A clerk at a Valero punched during a robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A robbery at a Colorado Springs convenience store was caught on camera yesterday. Colorado Springs police say two suspects went into a Valero on North Carefree just before 6 p.m. The suspect punched the clerk and then took an entire display case of e-cigarettes. The...
International Association of Fire Fighters hold memorial for first time since 2019 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will hold a memorial for fallen firefighters at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday. This is the first time the event will be held in person since 2019, and the names of 469 firefighters will be memorialized...
WATCH: Snow plow training starts ahead of winter in Colorado Springs
11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15.
Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer High School students witnessed a fight Friday morning near the 7-Eleven gas station by the school and after reporting it to police, the school was placed under secure status. Colorado Springs Police said the fight involved a bike theft and the suspect was shot in the leg. The wound The post Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
Accused killer of teen Colorado Springs Walgreens coworker gets first part of preliminary hearing
WATCH: Highlighting 'Recovery Month' with Gallus Medical Detox Centers
DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
DougCo’s neighbors lead Colorado’s DUI arrest rates
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado State Patrol’s 2022 crash data shows two crash factors outpace other possible reasons for the rise of fatal crashes across the state.
Trail access and road closures this weekend due to city events
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Greater El Paso County will have certain road access limited this weekend due to certain events taking place around the city this weekend.
Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of runners are descending on Manitou Springs this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. The Ascent, happening Saturday, will take runners up the Barr Trail to top of Pikes Peak. For the Pikes Peak Marathon, runners will turn around at the summit and finish in Manitou Springs.
Snow and ice preparations begin in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may feel like summer still, but Colorado Springs snow plow drivers are getting ready for winter. The city Public Works Department started it’s annual snow and ice training for plow drivers Wednesday. Day one of the training was a cone course for drivers to navigate through and classroom work. Day two is doing test drives on the roads, so you may see plows out Thursday.
Parties trapped after a traffic accident on Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently on the scene of a traffic accident at Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr. CSFD is working to extract an unknown number of trapped parties. CSFD is asking people to avoid the area while crews are working.
In deadliest year on Colorado’s waters, Lake Pueblo leads with most deaths in entire state
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday that 2022 is officially the deadliest year on Colorado waters. To date, there have been 36 water-related fatalities. Of those deaths, data obtained by 13 Investigates shows Lake Pueblo State Park had the most water-related fatalities than any other body of water in Colorado. Between The post In deadliest year on Colorado’s waters, Lake Pueblo leads with most deaths in entire state appeared first on KRDO.
New details emerge in preliminary hearing of Colorado Springs man accused of killing teen coworker in Walgreens breakroom
Colorado Springs police detectives have no doubt who killed 17-year-old Colorado Springs high school student Riley Whitelaw. "Who do you believe was responsible for the death of Riley Whitelaw?" prosecuting attorney Anthony Gioia asked Detective Stephen Aulino, one of three witnesses called to testify by the prosecution on Friday. "Joshua...
