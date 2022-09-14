ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

New Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to open in Fayetteville, Sept. 21

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDMpa_0hvorhbj00
Chicken Salad Chick Logo

New Fayette County location to offer grand opening specials and giveaways, including FREE chicken salad for a year!

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, continues to expand its presence in the metro-Atlanta area with its 25th location in the market. This also marks the opening of Chicken Salad Chick’s 39th location in Georgia. The company brings more of its famed, made-from-scratch chicken salad to south Atlanta with its latest opening in Fayetteville. Located at 1175 N. Glynn Street in Suite C, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

“As Chicken Salad Chick continues to expand in the region, the Fayetteville location illustrates that our commitment to the Atlanta community extends across the entire metro area,” said Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO Scott Deviney. “We’re excited to welcome and serve Fayetteville’s residents as well as complement our other south Atlanta locations in Stockbridge, McDonough and Peachtree City.”

Now through opening week, guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant’s page at Facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickFayettevilleGA. To celebrate the opening, locals are invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick’s Southern hospitality through additional giveaways and specials:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year: The first 100 guests to arrive to the new Fayetteville location and purchase The Chick will receive one free large Quick Chick every month for 12 months. From this initial group, one lucky guest will also be randomly selected to receive one free large Quick Chick every week for 52 weeks. *
  • Thursday, Sept. 22 – Free Chick Tumbler: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free 24 oz. Chicken Salad Chick tumbler. ***
  • Friday, Sept. 23 – Free Chick Cutting Board: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick cutting board. *
  • Saturday, Sept. 24 – Free Chick Tote: The first 50 guests to arrive at 10 a.m. and purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote! *

The first 50 guests to arrive at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday to order the “Chick Trio” or a menu item of greater value can claim their prize. One prize per person present.

Chicken Salad Chick offers over a dozen delicious specialty chicken salad recipes served from the heart. In addition to the restaurant’s signature chicken salad flavors, other menu items include fresh salads, sides, soups and full-service catering, all available from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year on Grand Opening Day will line up in a ‘first come, first counted’ order at Chicken Salad Chick. It is required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommend for those seeking to be in the first 100 guests, and each guest will be assigned a number corresponding to their place in line by a member of the Chicken Salad Chick team, beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Then at 10 a.m., guests may make a purchase of “The Chick” (or greater value) and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who leave before the 10 a.m. start will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the Chicken Salad Chick App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

***Does not include drink or unlimited refills on initial or future visits.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers something for everyone. Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008 by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand continues its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick accolades include rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious for four consecutive years and placing in the top 10 for 2021, #3 on Fast Casual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 15 in 2019 and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chicken-salad-chick-restaurant-to-open-in-fayetteville-sept-21-301623797.html

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Chicken Salad Chick#Southern
