Colo. leaders travel to Houston for help on homelessness

By Rick Sallinger
 2 days ago

Metro Denver area officials are in Houston to study how to solve homelessness 02:18

Denver metro area leaders turned to Texas in hopes of gaining insight into how to deal with an issue impacting most major metropolitan areas: homelessness. Figures show Houston is leading the country in dealing with the issue.

In the past decade, the city has moved 25,000 people off the streets and into housing.

Among those who traveled to learn how to do it, is Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

"Well, I think we are looking at a very unique model for reducing homelessness. The success certainly has been recognized nationally with Houston as a way forward," said Coffman.

The Denver metro delegation includes not just Aurora, but Arapahoe and Adams counties and the City of Denver.

They listened to presentations from Houston authorities. What they heard was about a cooperative program between agencies and areas in trying to get people into housing.

"By using hotels and other properties as temporary bridges to something more permanent, we can do a better job of moving people off the streets into stable housing and not just to encampments down the street."

It comes as Denver's Mayor Michael Hancock announced $254 million in his budget for affordable housing and dealing with homelessness.

In Houston, they have cut red tape, bypassed shelters and moved those in need from the streets directly into a home.

The Denver metro delegation will discuss the trip next Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Aurora City Council study session.

Comments / 11

Frank Sturgell
2d ago

Yet, all the criminals in Houston refuse to regulate any banks, mortgage lenders, landlords, realtors, appraisers, architects, contractors, or any other industry associated with artificially jacking up housing prices.

Reply(2)
3
Virgil J Jacas
2d ago

The Legislature need to find a legal way to stop unemployed individuals with no income or checking account, to migrate to Colorado ONLY to become " wards of the State " at taxpayers money, and have access to our public services, by the way, second to none ☝️☝️☝️

Reply
3
 

