ucf.edu
What Exactly is Student Success?
Few titles stand out the way Paul Dosal’s does: senior vice president for Student Success. It’s an all-new position at UCF and, as everyone can clearly see, it spells out a gigantic expectation. “This is what my parents wanted for my brothers and me, to graduate from college...
ucf.edu
UCF Receives 8th Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award
UCF continues to be recognized by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine for its dedication to inclusive excellence. The university has earned its eighth consecutive Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from the magazine, which is the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. As a recipient of the annual...
ucf.edu
UCF Class Spotlight: Latinx Cultural Expressions
Class Name: HUM 3647 — Latinx Cultural Expressions. Instructors: Lecturer of Humanities and Cultural Studies Stacey DiLiberto and Assistant Professor of Philosophy Karina Cespedes co-founded the course. When the course is offered: Spring semesters. How many students in the class: There were 35 in the inaugural Spring 2022 class;...
