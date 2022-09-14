‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)

Speaking as a huge fan of the Evil Dead movies, I had no problem accepting the Ash vs. Evil Dead series finale in 2018 as the end of the horror movie franchise as a whole. Of course, that does not mean I was not open to the possibility of another installment of human vs. Deadite action, which is why I am very excited at the fact that Evil Dead Rise is now on the rise. However, that is only the tip of the iceberg of what we know so far about one of the grooviest upcoming horror movies, but when primitive screwheads will be able to see it is where we shall start.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO