‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)

‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Sam and Jay Prep the Ghosts for Their First Bed and Breakfast Guests in New Trailer (Video)
The shenanigans at Woodstone Manor are only getting sillier now that the bed and breakfast is open for business. A trailer released Friday gives us yet another look at what we can expect from “Ghosts” Season 2, which debuts at the end of the month. The sophomore season of the CBS comedy promises more chaos as our favorite spirits question why they need to welcome any new guests in the first place.
John Travolta Celebrated His Daughter Ella's New York Fashion Week Debut With A Cute Instagram Post
Ella has appeared in public with her dad before, but this was her big debut as a model.
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - September 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Netflix's Unsettling New Series "Devil in Ohio" Draws Inspiration From Real Life
Netflix is, once again, exploring unsettling, thrilling themes, this time through its original limited series "Devil in Ohio." Based on the bestselling novel by Daria Polatin, who also serves as an executive producer, the upcoming series features "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel along with "Parenthood" actor Sam Jaeger and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Madeleine Arthur.
New On Hulu In October 2022: Hellraiser, Chainsaw Man Season 1, And Mob Psycho 100 Season 3
Hulu has announced the list of new content arriving in October 2022, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. With October coming means it's time for Halloween, so Hulu is of course getting lots of horror picks, although there is also some nice variety with some comedy and also anime picks deserving of your attention.
Who is Elsa Bloodstone? ‘Werewolf By Night’s monster hunter, explained
Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special, is coming to Disney Plus next month, and it’ll be opening the doors to the horror side of the Marvel universe for the very first time. Notably, while we wait for Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot to get here, the special will introduce a different monster hunter into the franchise. Namely, Elsa Bloodstone, an underrated character from the comics who is finally about to get her due.
‘The Challenge: USA’ — Desi Williams and Alyssa Lopez Reveal If They Would Return for Another Season [EXCLUSIVE]
Just hours after the season 1 finale aired, Showbiz Cheat Sheet sat down with Desi William and Alyssa Lopez and asked if they would return for another season.
Evil Dead Rise: 7 Quick Things We Know About The New Evil Dead Movie
Speaking as a huge fan of the Evil Dead movies, I had no problem accepting the Ash vs. Evil Dead series finale in 2018 as the end of the horror movie franchise as a whole. Of course, that does not mean I was not open to the possibility of another installment of human vs. Deadite action, which is why I am very excited at the fact that Evil Dead Rise is now on the rise. However, that is only the tip of the iceberg of what we know so far about one of the grooviest upcoming horror movies, but when primitive screwheads will be able to see it is where we shall start.
WATCH: Zoe Saldaña Shines In Netflix’s New Limited Series ‘From Scratch’
Based on Tembi Locke’s novel of the same name, ‘From Scratch’ follows the romance between lovers from different cultures and the obstacles they face throughout life. Netflix has released the official trailer for its new limited series titled From Scratch, starring Zoe Saldaña. Based on the...
Prepare to have your childhood ruined: the first trailer for that Winnie The Pooh horror movie has arrived
Back in May, the internet lost its collective mind at the news that, due to the original IP for A. A. Milne's beloved Winnie-The-Pooh stories becoming public domain, a Winnie-The-Pooh horror movie was being produced. Now, you can finally stick the nail in the coffin of that childhood you've been...
New movies this week: Hail to 'The Woman King,' skip 'See How They Run,' stream 'Do Revenge'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Viola Davis is a warrior in 'The Woman King,' Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in 'Do Revenge.'
21 Times Hollywood Cast The Perfect Actor As An Older Version Of A TV Or Movie Character
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Addresses ‘Karate Kid’ Spinoff Film
Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, is addressing and explaining if he’s part of the new Karate Kid film Sony Pictures confirmed to be coming out in 2024. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well,” Hurwitz tweeted. The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't...
Netflix Releases New Episodes of Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy
In the anime streaming wars, Netflix is putting its best foot forward by releasing exclusive series including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Beastars, Baki Hanma, and too many others to count. Earlier this year, the streaming service dove into an ultra-violent universe thanks to Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy and Dark Schneider fans might be happy to hear that new episodes are now available. Continuing to explore the kingdom, Metallicana, episodes fourteen through twenty-four bring the series to an end, for now.
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
'Spy x Family' Season 1 Part 2 Trailer Teases Loid's Upcoming Mission
It’s almost here! Soon the first episode of Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 will be released and today, September 15, in anticipation of the comeback of the most peculiar and adorable family in recent anime history, Tokyo-based distribution company TOHO posted on their official YouTube channel a brand-new trailer that teases the next predicament to be faced by the Forgers.
Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. Sins of Our Mother: Learn the unbelievable story of Lori Valley through the testimony of her surviving son Colby in the true crime documentary. Do Revenge: Two teenage girls make a secret pact to go...
Get to Know Mary Campbell in a Clip From 'The Winchesters'
Now that we’re less than one month away from the premiere of The CW’s Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, production is inviting fans to get to know the main players a bit better. While we’ve already met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger) during the original series, and via a multitude of promo trailers and images, the new show will see them in their youth, fresh-faced and unaware of the tragedy and danger that lies ahead.
The Rock Releases Wild New Trailer For Tales From The Territories
Back in August, it was announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's production company, Seven Bucks, would be joining forces with the creators of "Dark Side of the Ring," Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, to bring fans a new wrestling docuseries, "Tales From The Territories". Each episode of the show will feature guest stars sharing their accounts of the time that they spent in the territories, with the official synopsis of the show reading as follows:
