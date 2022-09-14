Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on...
Post Register
Judge considers barring cameras from Idaho mom's murder case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge told attorneys in a high-profile triple murder case that he’s worried broad news coverage could make it harder to seat a jury when the trial begins months from now. “You’ve named off 35 major media organizations, which tells me that there is...
Post Register
Navy, NTSB to begin efforts to recover crashed seaplane
SEATTLE (AP) — Crews later this month will begin trying to recover the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed in Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state, killing 10. The National Transportation Board said Friday it will work with the Navy to collect the wreckage of the DHC-3 Turbine Otter. The effort is expected to begin Sept. 26. The plane crashed Sept. 4 northwest of Seattle.
Post Register
Opinion: Hypocrisy on one-party state issue
When I was working in the newspaper business here in Idaho, my colleagues were constantly bemoaning the fact that this is a "one-party state." They hated the fact that the Gem State is overwhelmingly Republican. They said that balance is important so that leadership doesn't become too extreme. What Idaho...
Post Register
Idaho Department of Agriculture stopping sale of pet CBD and hemp products
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting Nov. 1, all stores will have to stop selling pet CBD and hemp products. For pet supply store Bark N' Purr, owner Jennifer Willett said this will not only have an impact on her store but also the customers. "We have had people in...
Post Register
Washington cattle ranches prepare for winter
The weather has been posing a threat to Washington ranchers trying to set aside enough hay for their cattle to eat this winter. Terry Sapp — who owns Hoehn Bend Farm east of Sedro-Woolley in Skagit County with his wife, Jean Eagleston — grows grass on the farm to feed 55 cattle.
Post Register
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
Post Register
Opinion: A call for civil and ethical politics
I talked with registered Democrats in my precinct this week, and many expressed their disgust with the incivility of today’s political discourse and the divisive behavior of bad faith political actors. From the in-your-face expletives that cruise by on MAGA-labeled trucks to the incendiary statements of Idaho Republican Party leaders, the posture adopted by the extreme right is both offensive and intimidating — and it appears to be by design.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Jackson Hole to remain unbeaten
ST. ANTHONY- Hoping to improve on last week’s win over Aberdeen, the South Fremont Cougars brought a balanced game plan into their game versus the Jackson Hole Broncs on Friday. South Fremont rushed for 217 yards and put up 173 passing yards to beat the Broncs 34-14 and improve to 5-0.
