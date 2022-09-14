Read full article on original website
sfasu.edu
Duo Karudan to perform music by living American composers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Stephen F. Austin State University’s Micky Elliott College of Fine Arts and School of Music will present Duo Karudan performing a program that features works by living American composers at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. Duo Karudan...
sfasu.edu
SFA alumna Salli to present saxophone recital
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Alumna Claire Salli will return to her alma mater to present a saxophone recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in Cole Concert Hall on the Stephen F. Austin State University campus. Salli, who earned a Bachelor of Music Education in 2017, will present “The Unaccompanied...
sfasu.edu
SFA’s Cooking Matters program kicks off its seventh season
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Cooking Matters, a six-week community nutrition program hosted by Stephen F. Austin State University’s School of Human Sciences, kicks off its seventh year Monday, Sept. 19. Cooking Matters will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each Monday through Oct. 24 in the Human Sciences...
KLTV
Palestine renovates historic library, revives its original purpose
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas town is breathing life back into a historic building, turning it back into a library after nearly one hundred years. “This is a little treasure for our local community,” said Palestine Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum. The Carnegie Library is one of...
KLTV
Mark In Texas History: Lufkin’s First Baptist Church a steadfast landmark
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The First Baptist Church of Lufkin is close to downtown and recently got a facelift. First Baptist Church began conducting worship soon after rail lines reached Lufkin in the early 1880s. With land donated by a railroad, the first sanctuary was built in 1893. That sanctuary was replaced in 1926 and stood until just a few years ago.
sfasu.edu
Veronica Beavers named SFA’s deputy chief diversity officer
NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Stephen F. Austin State University and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion have named Veronica Beavers, currently the university’s Office of Multicultural Affairs director, as the inaugural deputy chief diversity officer. “It’s an honor to serve in this position,” Beavers said. “I will...
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
KLTV
Brick Street Burger Battle commences in downtown Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Brick Street Burger Battle in downtown Nacogdoches is officially underway. Eight restaurants along the brick streets of Nacogdoches have entered their burgers into the competition to see who has the best burger downtown. Promoter of the competition Haven Minter said this is a great way for...
Gilmer Mirror
Austin Bank to Break Ground on New Full Service Banking Center
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, will break ground on a new Gilmer full service banking center at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 27. The groundbreaking ceremony will feature company representatives, local government and business leaders and the general contractor. Construction of the 3,000 square foot new facility...
Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down
Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview smashes Lufkin 56-7
LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Lufkin Panthers in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Lufkin, 56-7 Click the video above for the highlights.
KLTV
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills
This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open
That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
Gilmer Mirror
OVER 20 MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF BIG RIG SHOW TRUCKS PARKED ON THE DOWNTOWN BRICK STREETS OF NACOGDOCHES
Local business owner and foundation hosts first ever big rig benefit truck show in. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the Nacogdoches community, Old University. Building restoration, the Nacogdoches Boys and Girls Club, Nacogdoches Animal. Shelter, and Christ Episcopal School. Brought to you by the Massey Rose Foundation.
BARC offering free pet microchipping, vaccinations in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — If you are looking to get your pet microchipped or vaccinated, The Humane Society of Anderson County, also known as BARC, is offering both services for free on select dates in September. For those on the market for a new pet, BARC is also hosting a pet adoption event on Saturday, […]
ketk.com
Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?
You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
East Texas News
Three injured in semi crash
TRINITY COUNTY —Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 287, at the intersection of state Highway 94, on Monday. The report indicates that at approximately 8:45 a.m., a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east, while a 2022 Dodge pickup...
KTRE
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act. Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes,...
