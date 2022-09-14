Read full article on original website
Concordia Maritime Sells Half its Remaining Fleet
Financially troubled product tanker operator Concordia Maritime announced a further sale of vessels reducing its fleet by nearly half as they now moved to take advantage of improved vessel valuations in the strengthening market. Based in Sweden, Concordia faced with the prolonged weak market reached refinancing agreements in 2021 and since then has moved to sell vessels to strengthen its financial position.
Study: Renewable LNG May Not Improve Near-Term GHG Emissions
The benefit of renewable LNG may be outweighed by demand growth and methane slip, at least in the near term, a think tank reports. A new study from an American think tank suggests that renewable bio-LNG would require billions of dollars in subsidies to use across Europe, and its use would slightly increase net greenhouse gas emissions if uptake increases and impact is evaluated on a 20-year timescale.
World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter
World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
Edward Heerema Passes the Reins to the Next Generation at Allseas
Allseas founder and President Edward Heerema is stepping aside after nearly four decades at the helm of his company. His eldest son Pieter Heerema will assume the role of President of the Allseas Group. Edward Heerema will remain as chairman and concentrate on new technological developments. “Founding and building Allseas...
Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed Channel to UK in 20 small boats in one day
A total of 960 people in 20 small boats crossed the Channel to the UK on Saturday and the number of arrivals in 2022 looks set to exceed last year’s tally, according to Ministry of Defence figures.The number of people to have made the crossing so far this year now exceeds 26,000.Overall, 28,526 people made the crossing in 2021.On Friday, 221 people in five small boats crossed to the UK, the MoD said.A baby dressed in pyjamas and wearing a life vest was among those to have made the crossing on Friday, along with several groups of men and another young boy wrapped in a blanket.August was the highest monthly total on record for crossings, with 8,644 people making the journey on 189 boats. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
What was the massive fireball that shot across the U.K.'s sky?
Hundreds of people across the United Kingdom had front-row seats to an exciting mystery that literally went right over their heads on Wednesday night. A massive fireball shot across the sky, puzzling hundreds of people across Scotland, Ireland and England. The fast-moving fireball was caught on several cameras at around 10 p.m. local time. Some witnesses described it as looking green while videos showed it surrounded by a wide-ranging flashing aura as it bolted across the clouds. For Steve Owens, an astronomer and science communicator at the Glasgow Science Centre, the sighting was "incredible," he told BBC. "I was sitting in my...
Discount mansion, anyone? Enormous Regent's Park home designed by Buckingham Palace architect sells for £130m - more than £50m below asking - after exodus of wealthy Russian buyers
A desirable London mansion overlooking iconic Regent's Park has had £50million shaved off its asking price of £180m, signalling that even the top end of the capital's housing market is feeling the impact of economic downturn. Indian businessman Ajay Kalsi is said to have snapped up the Grade-1...
Crowds gather as long-awaited Penneys store opens in Tallaght
The long-awaited Penneys store in Tallaght has opened to customers, taking the company’s total number of outlets in Ireland to 37. A huge crowd gathered early on Thursday morning, with the queue stretching outside the doors of the Square Shopping Centre, to await the opening of the popular retailer.
Pub maps, rooms with a funeral view, and surging prices: How the 14-hour queue to see the Queen lying in state is sparking a London tourism revival
Thousands of people are descending on London, where the Queen will lie in state for the next four days. Outside the Palace of Westminster in the heart of London, hundreds of police officers and security guards guide millions of mourners into Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state.
Havila Kystruten Refinances Ships Because of Russian Sanctions
Norway’s Havila Kystruten reports it has signed term sheets with lenders for refinancing for its fleet of four cruise ships it is building for a new Norwegian coastal cruise service. The company had been forced to seek a new financing agreement after it found itself unwittingly caught in the sanctions placed against Russian-owned financial institutions after the invasion of Ukraine.
Hyundai Wins Two AIPs for Larger, More Efficient Liquid CO2 Carriers
Hyundai Mipo has won design approval for the development of what it believes to be the first 30,000 cubic meter liquefied carbon dioxide carrier. The design incorporates a new type of steel into the vessel's Type C tanks, making the scantling lighter and enabling the construction of a much larger ship.
Concept Automates Ship Recycling in a Green, Circular Process
Disposal of retired ships in an environmentally-friendly and safe manner remains one of the largest challenges for the maritime industry. Despite government initiatives and watchdog groups, shipbreaking remains a dirty and labor-intensive operation with a poor overall safety record according to groups such as NGO Shipbreaking. A Dutch start-up company...
Privatization of Daewoo Shipbuilding is Priority for Korea
Speaking with reporters today the new chairman of the Korea Development Bank said the efforts to sell Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) to private investors is one of the bank’s top priorities. The state-run financial institution has been the largest investor in the financially troubled shipyard for more than 20 years.
Rail to trail in Istria
Parenzana is the defunct railway that was reset in motion as a scenic walking and cycling trail. Follow along this historic path crossing bridges, passing through tunnels and over viaducts through bucolic landscapes dotted with hilltop towns. The Parenzana was long a ghost railway when it finally got back on...
Maersk Supply’s Fleet Starts Using Biofuel Offering Carbon Savings
Maersk Supply Service is becoming one of the first shipping companies to provide customers with the option to reduce carbon emissions by selecting a biofuel alternative. After extensive testing by many leading shipping companies, an increasing number are beginning to adopt biofuels as a near term easy-to-adopt alternative to reduce carbon emissions.
BOEM Reinstates More Than 300 Canceled Offshore Oil and Gas Leases
Following through on a provision of the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Department of the Interior has validated and approved the results of a contested lease sale it held last November. On November 17, after a long back-and-forth in court over whether to proceed with Lease Sale 257, the...
Rising energy bills to delay 5G rollout in Europe, Vodafone exec says
MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Skyrocketing energy bills will likely force European telecoms operators to delay plans for 5G rollout, the head of Vodafone Italian operations said on Friday.
The green guide to visiting Amsterdam
Climate change and rising seas are especially bad news for the Netherlands. With around a third of its landmass lying below sea level, this forward-looking nation has a vested interest in green technologies that might slow the rate at which the world is warming. A goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 has seen huge investment and innovation in making Dutch agriculture, architecture, water management and energy production more sustainable. Meanwhile, a national tourism strategy seeks to promote Dutch cities’ green credentials.For bike-friendly Amsterdam, that means highlighting the joys of exploring the city centre and beyond by bus, tram...
RSPB Minsmere misses Sizewell C appeal deadline
A wildlife charity said it had missed the deadline to challenge a government decision to approve the Sizewell C nuclear power station. The £20bn project for the Suffolk coast was given government approval in July. RSPB Minsmere, which is near to the site of the proposed nuclear power station,...
In search of Britain’s forgotten rainforests
Few people know that Britain’s west coast was once covered by rainforest. Now, just a few isolated tracts remain in western Scotland, Cumbria, North Wales and Devon. Shafik Meghji hikes through the Ceunant Llennyrch rainforest, a deep gorge rich in mythology. On the outskirts of the former slate-mining town...
