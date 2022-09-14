Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company says it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials say it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects. Competitive Power Ventures of Silver Spring, Maryland, will construct the 1,800-megawatt plant in Doddridge County, a top producer of natural gas in the state. The company says more than 1,000 union jobs will be used in the construction of the combined-cycle plant. Manchin says he looks forwards to the benefits of the investment. The plant is expected to start operations later this decade.
KEYT
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state’s permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change. The lawsuit filed by Our Children’s Trust asked the court to declare portions of the Virginia Gas and Oil Act unconstitutional. It also alleged that the state’s reliance on and promotion of fossil fuels violates the rights of the plaintiffs, ages 10 to 19. On Friday, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Clarence Jenkins Jr. granted the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge found that the complaint is barred by sovereign immunity. The plaintiffs’ lawyer said they will likely appeal the ruling to the state Court of Appeals.
KEYT
Judge: Amended McClain autopsy can be released if redacted
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has partially granted a request by news organizations to release an amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a 2019 encounter with police. Judge Kyle Seedorf ruled Friday that the report be made public — but only after new information is redacted. Colorado Public Radio sued the Adams County Coroner for release of the report after learning that information from a grand jury investigation into McClain’s death prompted it to be amended. The original report found no cause for McClain’s death. The new findings could help prosecutors in a pending case against three police officers and two paramedics facing manslaughter and other charges in McClain’s case.
KEYT
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion Friday that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides. Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the start of Wednesday’s court session after calling only about 25 of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
KEYT
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy. West Virginia is now the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling to end the constitutional protection of the procedure. Justice described the legislation in a tweet as “a bill that protects life.” The ban has exemptions for medical emergencies and for rape and incest victims until eight weeks of pregnancy for adults and 14 weeks for children. Victims must report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure. Minors can report to the police or a doctor, who then must tell police.
KEYT
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged in a bribery and public corruption case. Court documents unsealed Thursday accuse Milton Choy, whose company in Honolulu supplies wastewater services, of providing more than $2 million in cash and gifts to bribe Stewart Olani Stant in return for $19 million in county contracts. Stant was a wastewater manager and then director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management. U.S. Attorney for Hawaii Clare Connors says the case is among the largest bribery cases ever investigated in the state. They will be arraigned Monday. Messages for Stant weren’t answered. An attorney for Choy said he admitted everything to federal investigators.
KEYT
Parents win key ruling in Michigan newborn blood dispute
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional. Four parents challenged the program, raising concerns about how leftover samples are used long after screening for rare diseases has taken place. The lawsuit is not a class action. But the decision this week is likely to have an impact on how Michigan maintains millions of dried blood spots and makes them available for outside research. Parents are given a form at childbirth, seeking consent to use blood spots for research. But attorney Phil Ellison argues that the form is vague and leaves parents without enough information. Federal Judge Thomas Ludington ruled in favor of the parents on more than a dozen issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing no sign of fighting an action taken against her by a state ethics board over her actions surrounding her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser’s license. Friday was the deadline for Noem to say whether she would defend herself against evidence that she engaged in misconduct by taking a hands-on role in a state agency just after it had moved to deny her daughter the license. Three retired judges on the state’s Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe the Republican governor had committed malfeasance and engaged in a conflict of interest. The board took unspecified “action” against the governor.
KEYT
NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly $274 million, up 4.4% from a year earlier. But that total still lagged behind the level of August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Returning to pre-pandemic levels for in-person gamblers has been the main goal of Atlantic City’s nine casinos, regardless of the fact that money from internet and sports betting continues to grow.
KEYT
Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law that requires birth certificates to acknowledge paternity, as well as state policy that parents listed on birth certificates are the biological parents of the child. The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state last year on behalf of Erin Porterfield and Kristin Williams, who said state officials unconstitutionally treat unmarried, same-sex couples differently than unmarried, opposite-sex couples.
KEYT
New York museums to disclose artwork looted by Nazis
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Museums in New York that exhibit artworks looted by Nazis during the Holocaust are now required to let the public know about that dark history through signs or placards put on display with the stolen objects. Experts estimate that at least 600,000 pieces of artwork were looted from Jewish people before and during World War II. Some of those objects ended up in the world’s great museums. The new rule comes as many museums in the U.S. and Europe are reckoning with collections that also contain numerous objects looted from Asia, Africa and other places during centuries of colonialism.
Comments / 0