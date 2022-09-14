ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths of 3 kids

NEW YORK (AP) — A mother charged with drowning her three children at New York’s Coney Island beach has been arraigned on murder charges. The Brooklyn district attorney’s office says 30-year-old Erin Merdy has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Stephens-Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev. Merdy was arraigned remotely on Friday from the hospital where she was sent for a psychiatric examination. Her attorney from Brooklyn Defender Services said he had no comment. The children were found unresponsive at the shoreline early Monday. Their deaths have been ruled homicides by drowning.
Q&A: Craig Newmark aims to defend democracy via philanthropy

NEW YORK (AP) — Craig Newmark twists a “Batman” quote to jokingly refer to himself as “not the nerd you want, but maybe, now and then, I’m the nerd you need.” Newmark, the founder of Craigslist, has since retired from the pioneering website that made him a billionaire, according to Forbes, but the 69-year-old says he is now busier than ever with his philanthropy. Newmark sees the bulk of his philanthropic work as a way to help protect democracy – a cause that has already claimed more than $250 million of his donations, including the Newmark Civic Life Series of Recanati-Kaplan Talks, which runs through Oct. 11 in New York City.
