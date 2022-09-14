ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Newsweek

Xi Jinping Says China and Russia Can Work Together as 'Great Powers'

This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on his Russian counterpart to jointly contribute to global stability as "great powers" in their first face-to-face talks since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Xi last met Russian President Vladimir Putin when he hosted him in Beijing for the opening of...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
CHINA
The Hill

Albania’s example to the United States — and the world

Albania may be among the smallest and newest members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, its government’s recent decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Iranian government over a massive cyberattack on Tirana this summer stands tall indeed. Albania has accused Iran of a second cyberattack, targeting its national police, discovered on Sept. 9.
WORLD
Newsweek

Nearly 90 Percent of the World Isn't Following Us on Ukraine | Opinion

Our familiar system of global political and economic alliances is shifting, and nothing has made this change clearer than the varied reactions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the United States and its closest allies in Europe and Asia have imposed tough economic sanctions on Moscow, 87 percent of the world's population has declined to follow us. Economic sanctions have united our adversaries in shared resistance. Less predictably, the outbreak of Cold War II, has also led countries that were once partners or non-aligned to become increasingly multi-aligned.
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 16

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:33 a.m.: In its latest Ukraine assessment, the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, is responding to the defeat around Kharkiv Oblast by doubling down on crypto-mobilization, rather than setting conditions for general mobilization.
POLITICS
Voice of America

'Difficult' Discussion on Ukraine Predicted at Biden-Ramaphosa Meeting

Johannesburg, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House Friday, with trade, energy, and security all on the agenda. What’s not officially on the program, but will likely be discussed, analysts say, are the two democracies’ differences over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
POTUS
Voice of America

White House Downplays Terrorism Designation for Russia

White House — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s director of strategic communications, sat down Friday with VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell ahead of a banner week in global diplomacy, starting with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and ending with the world’s premier diplomatic summit, the U.N. General Assembly, in New York.
POTUS
Voice of America

US Targets Russian Officials and Entities with New Sanctions

The U.S. on Thursday imposed new economic sanctions on an array of Russians, including some that it accused of stealing Ukrainian grain, an official who allegedly has directed the deportation of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, and relatives of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. "The United States continues...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Erdogan, Putin Set to Meet at Eurasian Security Meeting in Signal to West

Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to Uzbekistan Thursday to attend a meeting of Eurasian security group, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Erdogan is attending at the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin. The meeting comes as Erdogan's relations with Putin are under growing scrutiny by its Western allies as they seek to tighten sanctions on Russia.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine War, Energy Issues Muddle Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Efforts

WASHINGTON — Armenia and Azerbaijan appear to have negotiated a cease-fire in the past day, pausing fighting that has reportedly killed more than 170 troops on both sides since fighting erupted earlier this week. Armenian officials announced the cease-fire starting Wednesday in a television broadcast. There has been no...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Chinese and Russian Leaders Meet in Uzbekistan

Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia met Thursday in Uzbekistan. The two leaders are in the country to attend a meeting of eight Asian leaders. The trip was Xi’s first since the COVID-19 crisis began in early 2020. Many Chinese are not able to travel because of the country’s zero-COVID policy.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Global Legislators Sound Alarm About China

Washington — As capitals in Central Asia roll out the red carpet for China’s top official this week, a growing network of key lawmakers from 28 nations and the European Union, major powers among them, believe the treatment for President Xi Jinping should be anything but. “The already...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Latest US Congressional Delegation Reaffirms Taiwan Support

Washington — The U.S. Congress is moving ahead on bipartisan action strengthening trade and defense ties with Taiwan, as the self-governing island faces new threats from China. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the Taiwan Policy Act Wednesday, clearing the way for $6.5 billion in enhanced security funding...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Pelosi in Armenia Days After Clashes, Says US Committed to Peace

Yerevan, Armenia — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Saturday in Armenia, days after the Caucasus country's deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan jeopardized Western efforts to broker lasting peace between the arch foes. The worst clashes since Yerevan's 2020 war with Baku erupted on Tuesday, claiming the lives of...
FOREIGN POLICY

