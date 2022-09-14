Read full article on original website
Trump Says Putin's Ukraine Invasion Will Result In World War 3: 'Watch What's Going To Happen With China And Taiwan'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could "ultimately" be a "World War 3." What Happened: “Ultimately, (Russia-Ukraine) could be a World War 3,” Trump said in an interview with India’s NDTV, as he added that the Kremlin would have never invaded Ukraine if he was the President.
Putin tells Modi he'll 'stop' the Ukraine invasion he ordered 'as soon as possible' after the Indian leader criticized Russia's war to his face
Modi explicitly criticized Russia's war in Ukraine while meeting with Putin on Friday. "Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi said. "I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible,"...
EU leader says the bloc was wrong not to listen to countries who warned about Putin for years
The head of the European Commission said that the EU should have listened to warnings about Putin. Some EU and non-EU countries had said "for years that Putin would not stop," Ursula von der said. She called for the bloc to reduce its energy dependence on Russia even further. A...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Xi Jinping Says China and Russia Can Work Together as 'Great Powers'
This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on his Russian counterpart to jointly contribute to global stability as "great powers" in their first face-to-face talks since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Xi last met Russian President Vladimir Putin when he hosted him in Beijing for the opening of...
americanmilitarynews.com
China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia
A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
Albania’s example to the United States — and the world
Albania may be among the smallest and newest members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, its government’s recent decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Iranian government over a massive cyberattack on Tirana this summer stands tall indeed. Albania has accused Iran of a second cyberattack, targeting its national police, discovered on Sept. 9.
China seeks 'naval outpost' in Nicaragua to threaten US, Taiwan warns
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China aspires to open a “naval outpost” in Nicaragua as part of a plan to dominate the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan has warned.
Nearly 90 Percent of the World Isn't Following Us on Ukraine | Opinion
Our familiar system of global political and economic alliances is shifting, and nothing has made this change clearer than the varied reactions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the United States and its closest allies in Europe and Asia have imposed tough economic sanctions on Moscow, 87 percent of the world's population has declined to follow us. Economic sanctions have united our adversaries in shared resistance. Less predictably, the outbreak of Cold War II, has also led countries that were once partners or non-aligned to become increasingly multi-aligned.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 16
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:33 a.m.: In its latest Ukraine assessment, the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, is responding to the defeat around Kharkiv Oblast by doubling down on crypto-mobilization, rather than setting conditions for general mobilization.
Voice of America
'Difficult' Discussion on Ukraine Predicted at Biden-Ramaphosa Meeting
Johannesburg, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House Friday, with trade, energy, and security all on the agenda. What’s not officially on the program, but will likely be discussed, analysts say, are the two democracies’ differences over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America
White House Downplays Terrorism Designation for Russia
White House — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s director of strategic communications, sat down Friday with VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell ahead of a banner week in global diplomacy, starting with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and ending with the world’s premier diplomatic summit, the U.N. General Assembly, in New York.
Voice of America
US Targets Russian Officials and Entities with New Sanctions
The U.S. on Thursday imposed new economic sanctions on an array of Russians, including some that it accused of stealing Ukrainian grain, an official who allegedly has directed the deportation of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, and relatives of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. "The United States continues...
Voice of America
Ukraine Says 'Torture Centers' Found in Recaptured Territory; UN Wants to Investigate Mass Graves
Parts of northeastern Ukraine are starting to yield evidence of a brutal Russian occupation, according to investigators who have regained access following Kyiv’s recent successful counteroffensive. Investigators announced Friday that they had found at least 10 "torture centers" as well as a mass grave containing about 450 bodies near...
Voice of America
Erdogan, Putin Set to Meet at Eurasian Security Meeting in Signal to West
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to Uzbekistan Thursday to attend a meeting of Eurasian security group, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Erdogan is attending at the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin. The meeting comes as Erdogan's relations with Putin are under growing scrutiny by its Western allies as they seek to tighten sanctions on Russia.
Voice of America
Ukraine War, Energy Issues Muddle Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Efforts
WASHINGTON — Armenia and Azerbaijan appear to have negotiated a cease-fire in the past day, pausing fighting that has reportedly killed more than 170 troops on both sides since fighting erupted earlier this week. Armenian officials announced the cease-fire starting Wednesday in a television broadcast. There has been no...
Voice of America
Chinese and Russian Leaders Meet in Uzbekistan
Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia met Thursday in Uzbekistan. The two leaders are in the country to attend a meeting of eight Asian leaders. The trip was Xi’s first since the COVID-19 crisis began in early 2020. Many Chinese are not able to travel because of the country’s zero-COVID policy.
Voice of America
Global Legislators Sound Alarm About China
Washington — As capitals in Central Asia roll out the red carpet for China’s top official this week, a growing network of key lawmakers from 28 nations and the European Union, major powers among them, believe the treatment for President Xi Jinping should be anything but. “The already...
Voice of America
Latest US Congressional Delegation Reaffirms Taiwan Support
Washington — The U.S. Congress is moving ahead on bipartisan action strengthening trade and defense ties with Taiwan, as the self-governing island faces new threats from China. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the Taiwan Policy Act Wednesday, clearing the way for $6.5 billion in enhanced security funding...
Voice of America
Pelosi in Armenia Days After Clashes, Says US Committed to Peace
Yerevan, Armenia — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Saturday in Armenia, days after the Caucasus country's deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan jeopardized Western efforts to broker lasting peace between the arch foes. The worst clashes since Yerevan's 2020 war with Baku erupted on Tuesday, claiming the lives of...
