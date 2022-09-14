Read full article on original website
Microvast makes batteries smarter and safer: New battery management system BMS 5.0 improves safety and extends battery lifetime
STAFFORD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the fifth generation of its Battery Management System, called BMS 5.0. The system is expected to be available late 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005331/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
