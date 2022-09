Put-in-Bay Police, in a Facebook announcement on Friday evening, 16 September 2022, stated, “No cars, truck, or golf carts larger than 4-passenger are allowed at. any time” in the angled parking on Delaware Avenue from Catawba to Loraine. “Parking for larger golf carts is still available on Delaware from Loraine to Hartford, as well as on Bayview, Hartford, and Catawba.”

