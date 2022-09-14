Read full article on original website
Related
courierpapers.com
Bruce ‘Wally’ Waldschmidt
Bruce "Wally" Waldschmidt, 68, of Washington, IL, passed away at 5:38 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on June 11, 1954, in Eureka, the son of Roger and Marilyn June Romans Waldschmidt. Surviving is one daughter, Crystal (Chris) Bailey...
courierpapers.com
Mavis Kaiser-Hermann
Mavis O. Kaiser - Hermann, 94, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was born April 26, 1928, in Gaylord, MN, to Chris and Julia (Massner) Grimm. She married Kenneth D. Kaiser on December 14, 1947, in Oakville, IA. He preceded her in death on November 11, 1999. She later married Donald E. Hermann on January 2, 2002, in Morton. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2011. Mavis was also preceded in death by seven brothers, one sister and three great grandchildren.
courierpapers.com
David H. Westermann
David H. Westermann, 80, of Morton, entered his heavenly home on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born on October 22, 1941, in East Moline, IL, to Henry and Ruth (McCutcheon) Westermann. He married Nancy Fawer on June 8, 1962. They had two sons, Tadd and Jeff. Surviving is his...
courierpapers.com
Kevin T. DeBolt
Kevin T. DeBolt, 61, of Deer Creek, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Aperion Care Peoria Heights. He was born on April 23, 1961, in Peoria, to Harold and Shirley (Hartman) DeBolt. Surviving are two brothers, Brad (Jill) DeBolt and Gary (Kim) DeBolt, both of Deer Creek; and...
Comments / 0