Mavis O. Kaiser - Hermann, 94, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was born April 26, 1928, in Gaylord, MN, to Chris and Julia (Massner) Grimm. She married Kenneth D. Kaiser on December 14, 1947, in Oakville, IA. He preceded her in death on November 11, 1999. She later married Donald E. Hermann on January 2, 2002, in Morton. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2011. Mavis was also preceded in death by seven brothers, one sister and three great grandchildren.

MORTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO