Bruce ‘Wally’ Waldschmidt
Bruce "Wally" Waldschmidt, 68, of Washington, IL, passed away at 5:38 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on June 11, 1954, in Eureka, the son of Roger and Marilyn June Romans Waldschmidt. Surviving is one daughter, Crystal (Chris) Bailey...
Frank Bundy
Francis L. "Frank" Bundy, 50, of Morton, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. Frank was born on January 1, 1972, in Peoria, IL, to Robert and Francis (Messer) Bundy. Surviving is his half-brother, Robert (Theresa) Bundy of Morton; two uncles,...
Kevin T. DeBolt
Kevin T. DeBolt, 61, of Deer Creek, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Aperion Care Peoria Heights. He was born on April 23, 1961, in Peoria, to Harold and Shirley (Hartman) DeBolt. Surviving are two brothers, Brad (Jill) DeBolt and Gary (Kim) DeBolt, both of Deer Creek; and...
David H. Westermann
David H. Westermann, 80, of Morton, entered his heavenly home on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born on October 22, 1941, in East Moline, IL, to Henry and Ruth (McCutcheon) Westermann. He married Nancy Fawer on June 8, 1962. They had two sons, Tadd and Jeff. Surviving is his...
