WLBT
The End Zone: MRA ends JA’s undefeated run, capitalizes on Raider mistakes to win 21-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week 5 of Friday night lights in central Mississippi was headlined by the unbeaten Jackson Academy Raiders against the reigning MAIS 6a State Champions, the MRA Patriots. To see the full list of scores, click here. MRA (4-2) at Jackson Academy (4-1) WLBT Sport’s Game of...
3 defensive keys for a Clemson win vs. Louisiana Tech
Clemson rolls into Week 3 still undefeated but not without some adversity. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei seemed to slowly gain confidence over the course of last weeks victory over Furman, but the Tigers defense struggled to contain the Paladin’s offense led by quarterback Tyler Huff. Wes Goodwin’s defense will need to be on high alert both for the run game and the passing game as first-year Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie brings a new air-raid style offense to the Bulldogs this fall. Here are three defensive keys for a Clemson win against Louisiana Tech. Contain the run game Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Sports Amongst...
Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games. Rookie running back Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans but could make his debut in Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and running back Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.
Tuscaloosa Academy Dominates Lamar County
The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights defeated the Lamar County Bulldogs 34-7 on Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tuscaloosa Academy was held on its opening drive and forced to punt, however a fumble by Lamar County on its first snap of the game gave the Knights the ball back thanks to a recovery from Neal Shaw.
riverregionsports.com
THURSDAY PREPS: Auburn slams homestanding Lee to stay unbeaten
It took two snaps for Robert E. Lee to learn its fate in the matchup with Auburn High School on Thursday. The Tigers, which were voted the top team in Class 7A this week by the Alabama Sportswriters Association, slammed the homesteading Generals, 58-7, scoring 37 first-half points at Cramton Bowl.
Morehouse-Howard Halftime Report
Morehouse-Howard Halftime Report
Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush: 'No Huge Drop-Off' in Cowboys QB Change, Phil Simms Says
"There's not going to be a huge drop-off,'' insists former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms on Cooper Rush stepping in for Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB.
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread - Bears Lead 10-7 at Halftime
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
Prep football: JCA downs Tuscaloosa Christian
Travis Barnhill took a Noah Lee pass 67 yards for the go-ahead score with a minute left, and Ethan Fair's interception clinched it as Jacksonville Christian beat Tuscaloosa Christian 40-34 on Friday. The Thunder improved to 5-0.
