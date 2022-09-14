ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 defensive keys for a Clemson win vs. Louisiana Tech

Clemson rolls into Week 3 still undefeated but not without some adversity. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei seemed to slowly gain confidence over the course of last weeks victory over Furman, but the Tigers defense struggled to contain the Paladin’s offense led by quarterback Tyler Huff. Wes Goodwin’s defense will need to be on high alert both for the run game and the passing game as first-year Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie brings a new air-raid style offense to the Bulldogs this fall. Here are three defensive keys for a Clemson win against Louisiana Tech. Contain the run game Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Sports Amongst...
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games. Rookie running back Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans but could make his debut in Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and running back Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.
ATLANTA, GA
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa Academy Dominates Lamar County

The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights defeated the Lamar County Bulldogs 34-7 on Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tuscaloosa Academy was held on its opening drive and forced to punt, however a fumble by Lamar County on its first snap of the game gave the Knights the ball back thanks to a recovery from Neal Shaw.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#The Blitz#American Football
riverregionsports.com

THURSDAY PREPS: Auburn slams homestanding Lee to stay unbeaten

It took two snaps for Robert E. Lee to learn its fate in the matchup with Auburn High School on Thursday. The Tigers, which were voted the top team in Class 7A this week by the Alabama Sportswriters Association, slammed the homesteading Generals, 58-7, scoring 37 first-half points at Cramton Bowl.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy