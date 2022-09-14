Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Independent Bar St. Petersburg is closing next month
For the last six years it’s been a champion of craft beer in the EDGE district.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
813area.com
Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?
Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
places.travel
Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches
The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thatssotampa.com
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
What's in a traditional 'Tampa' Cuban Sandwich?
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
thatssotampa.com
Major Anime Convention comes to St. Pete this weekend
This wild Anime Convention is 100% worth the drive to neighboring St. Petersburg. In Tampa, we have Comic Con. If you love the immersion into global pop culture iconography, then you’re in for a treat at this one-of-a-kind Anime celebration. The ultimate display of cosplay, and all things Anime takes over the St. Pete Coliseum September 17 and 18. The festivities will include a star-studded lineup of voice actors, a vibrant fan art fest, a cosplay competition that will surely be captivating, and an extraordinarily unique anime-theme TikTok Film Festival.
The Best Rooftop Bars in Tampa Bay for Date Night
Nothing says romance like watching the sun set over the downtown skyline or the water....
RELATED PEOPLE
wild941.com
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer to build almost 400 apartments, townhouses in St. Pete
A Miami developer is planning to build 376 apartments and townhouses on 39 acres in St. Petersburg. The development, which will be on Gandy Boulevard just off the Gandy Bridge, also will include a new marina and restaurant. Construction is expected to begin next year. The as-yet-to-be named development will...
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City dentist to leave practice
Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
How to watch Florida vs. South Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After a two-game homestand, the South Florida Bulls will be on the road. They will take on the Florida Gators at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Bulls are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
thegabber.com
Week Four High School Football: Rain on the Field
Weather has been the biggest factor in high school football around the Tampa Bay region the past three weeks. For some local teams, the most recent slate of games were perhaps the worst yet in that regard. Lakewood was on the field at Pinellas Park during the first series of...
‘You matter’: St. Pete suicide survivor spreads message of hope across Tampa Bay
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is an iconic landmark in Tampa Bay. Its beauty is remarkable, its stature breathtaking -- but this inspiring bridge also casts a shadow.
Beach Beacon
Alicia Keys sells out Hard Rock show in Tampa
TAMPA — Alicia Keys will perform Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. For information, visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. In the midst of back-to-back, sold-out shows from New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Members of Wu-Tang Clan are going to be on both sides of Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Not Method Man though.
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
CLEARWATER, Fla. — U-Haul said it takes "full responsibility" for repossessing a couple's rental truck and disposing of their larger items — all based on what it called human error. Samantha Brown Perez is the daughter of Stan and Shirley Brown, who rented the truck. The couple had...
A Cuban Date Night: Best Cuban Restaurants in Tampa
Cuban food: savory, flavorful, and never skimping on delicious! With Tampa’s rich Cuban history, it’s...
fox13news.com
Gas Plant District in St. Pete: One of the oldest Black neighborhoods razed for baseball
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, two gas cylinders once stood, casting twin shadows over a bustling neighborhood. There were hundreds of African Americans who called Gas Plant their home – before Tropicana Field took its place. The tightly knit community was around for nearly a century.
Comments / 0