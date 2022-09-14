ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
813area.com

Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?

Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
TAMPA, FL
places.travel

Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches

The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
thatssotampa.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood

Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
thatssotampa.com

Major Anime Convention comes to St. Pete this weekend

This wild Anime Convention is 100% worth the drive to neighboring St. Petersburg. In Tampa, we have Comic Con. If you love the immersion into global pop culture iconography, then you’re in for a treat at this one-of-a-kind Anime celebration. The ultimate display of cosplay, and all things Anime takes over the St. Pete Coliseum September 17 and 18. The festivities will include a star-studded lineup of voice actors, a vibrant fan art fest, a cosplay competition that will surely be captivating, and an extraordinarily unique anime-theme TikTok Film Festival.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Franti
wild941.com

Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City dentist to leave practice

Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
PLANT CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Stormy#Charlotte
thegabber.com

Week Four High School Football: Rain on the Field

Weather has been the biggest factor in high school football around the Tampa Bay region the past three weeks. For some local teams, the most recent slate of games were perhaps the worst yet in that regard. Lakewood was on the field at Pinellas Park during the first series of...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Beach Beacon

Alicia Keys sells out Hard Rock show in Tampa

TAMPA — Alicia Keys will perform Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. For information, visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. In the midst of back-to-back, sold-out shows from New...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy