WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
13th ranked Kentucky falls short in five sets to Louisville
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In one of the most anticipated non-conference matches of the season, the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals were able to fend off 19 kills from senior Adanna Rollins in five sets, 3-2 (20-25, 25-15, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11) in front of the seventh-largest crowd in Kentucky Volleyball history Wednesday night.
All Blue Weather Preview: Kentucky vs. Youngstown State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For tomorrow’s game tailgating may be a bit chilly with temps in the 60s at 8 AM. By game time abundant sunshine is likely with temps near 80. Humidity stays low, but don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses. By the end of the game, temps get into the mid-80s with more sunshine! Go CATS!
Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday night at the Kentucky Theatre as a busy crowd waits on popcorn and drinks before they find their seats. “I had no clue that that’s where this would take us,” said Rebekha Mcauley. An intern filmmaker with the Appalachian Media Institute, Rebekha...
WATCH | Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward. Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT. Jim...
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/18: Incoming county attorney Angela Evans; Eric Tipton with KCTCS
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with incoming county attorney Angela Evans and Eric Tipton with Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Lexington will have a new county attorney sooner than expected. Longtime county attorney Larry Roberts is stepping down...
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
WKYT Investigates | Lexington 911 staff shortage causing dispatch delays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What happens when you call 911 for help and no one answers?. Ring-time data obtained through an open records request show many calls are taking more than two minutes to be answered. In all of 2019, just five calls had ring times of more than two...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You shouldn’t have any issues enjoying the weather this weekend. Our above-normal trend will be with us for several more days. I am even leaning more toward highs surging into the upper 80s and maybe even a 90-degree reading might be possible. Keep in mind that Fall officially begins on Thursday and we have that kind of warmth leading into it.
Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause. Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’. AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support. Restaurants taking part include...
Lexington mayoral candidates face off in heated forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There were fiery exchanges Wednesday evening between Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her opponent Councilmember David Kloiber. Those exchanges happened during a candidate forum at the Lyric Theatre. The first questions focused on the ongoing violence in the city. The group violence intervention (GVI) strategy took...
Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As you may already know, the late Queen Elizabeth has some personal ties here to the bluegrass. One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down here in Kentucky. For as long as Mandy Mills can remember, the...
PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
Lexington attorney, former councilman says city’s public safety is ‘in crisis’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington attorney, and former councilman, is raising red flags after hearing claims that Lexington’s E-911 center is facing staffing challenges. Monday, the FOP told WKYT the Lexington Police Department was down 115 officers. Chief Lawrence Weathers says the number is actually in the 80s because some new cadets are in training.
Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Slowly Climb
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our weather over the past few days has been nothing short of amazing and this nice run is just getting started. Our fall feel will soon trend back toward a seasonable brand of summertime highs by the weekend. Highs today are in the mid and upper...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals partnering to expand care for children with special needs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More care and services will soon be available for children with special health care needs. Kentucky Children’s Hospital is partnering with Easter Seals Bluegrass for the expansion and it involves the Old Shriner’s Hospital on Richmond Road. It’s a new address for a Lexington...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A kicking off a nice and warm weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a beautiful day here in the bluegrass with a little more summer heat on the way. Let’s get to it! Our above-normal trend will be with us for several more days. I am even leaning more toward highs surging into the upper 80s and maybe even a 90-degree reading might be possible. Keep in mind that Fall officially begins on Thursday and we have that kind of warmth leading into it.
