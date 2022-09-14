Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
Implicit bias training offered to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Friday, local organizations helped train participants on how to manage certain situations in the workplace and community. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Greater Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce offered two training sessions on implicit bias.
mymixfm.com
Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
mymixfm.com
Union Health to provide free cancer screening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Union Health, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. However, effective screenings can prevent thousands of those deaths every year. On September 24, the health organization is hosting a free cancer screening from 10 a.m. to 1...
mymixfm.com
2 more IU fraternities placed on cease and desist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two more fraternities at Indiana University have been placed on cease and desist for “endangering others” and alcohol violations. IU is suspending Alpha Epsilon Pi of all organization social events/activities effective September 13 until further notice, the university website confirms. The website also shows that Sigma Alpha Mu is suspended of all organization activities until further notice.
mymixfm.com
Family night planned at local youth center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A financially friendly night out is planned for the whole family to enjoy at the Ryes Youth Center. On September 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. the organization is hosting a family night with the theme “money matters.”. Fifth Third Bank is...
mymixfm.com
State Fire Marshal investigating 6 unexplained fires in Shelburn
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is looking for information surrounding six fires that have been labeled as “unexplained” in the Shelburn area of Sullivan County. According to a release, there have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, with...
mymixfm.com
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff said that the pedestrian had been trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 when he was struck by the vehicle.
mymixfm.com
1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash
VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
mymixfm.com
2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A rollover crash in Daviess County sent two people to the hospital. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred near North Daviess High School at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The crash was located at the intersection of County Roads 800 E and 1400 N.
mymixfm.com
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
