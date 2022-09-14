KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff said that the pedestrian had been trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 when he was struck by the vehicle.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO