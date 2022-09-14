Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
WINNIPEG JETS TO STRIP BLAKE WHEELER OF CAPTAINCY, OPTING FOR NEW LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE
Rick Bowness was only recently hired by the Winnipeg Jets, and he did not wait very long to drop a nuke in the room. The team announced today that Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Jets, and they are restructuring its leadership group heading into the upcoming season.
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE REPORTEDLY WINS SMALL SETTLEMENT IN GRIEVANCE WITH SAN JOSE SHARKS
Evander Kane's grievance with the San Jose Sharks is reportedly in the closing sequence and awaiting finalization of paperwork. Kevin Weekes first broke the story, but it was Elliotte Friedman who actually provided the details. Per Friedman, Kane will be awarded the difference between the value of his current contract...
markerzone.com
BLUES SIGN RUSSIAN FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
The St. Louis Blues will kick-off training camp next Thursday and they've added a second player to their roster on a professional tryout contract. Former University of Michigan commit Andrei Bakanov, who was with the Blues for development camp in the summer, has been added to their training camp roster.
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION
In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
Yardbarker
Rangers still looking at PTO on defense, hope Nils Lundkvist will come to camp
New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury spoke briefly with the media today and addressed Nils Lundkvist. “I don’t really have any update on it,” Drury said per NY Post’s Mollie Walker. “Obviously, we think he’s a real good player. We drafted him. We’ve worked with him the last number of years. We certainly hope he’s here next week.”
NHL
Wild defenseman Goligoski shoots perfect strike at Twins game
NHL veteran took his lumber to the mound, wristed one right down the middle. Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski took the mound at Target Field for the ceremonial first wrist. Goligoski went out before Minnesota Twins hosted the Kansas City Royals on Thursday and fired a perfect strike without ever...
Yardbarker
Young Stars Recap 1.0: Oilers Rookies kick off weekend with 3-2 win over Jets Rookies
We’re back! There was an actual hockey game played last night, as the Edmonton Oilers Rookies kicked off the Penticton Young Stars Classic with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets Rookies. Let’s go through all of the interesting stuff from Friday night…. Lineup. Dylan Holloway – James...
NBC Sports
Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas
Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
markerzone.com
TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS
Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
markerzone.com
AUSTON MATTHEWS CALLS FOR ONE SMALL CHANGE HEADING INTO 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs' whole identity in 2022 is the NHL's largest team (by volume) who hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 1967 nor a playoff series since 2004. Leafs fans ride a wave of excitement each year, yet somehow they are always let down. If you told me with...
markerzone.com
GET READY FOR MORE NHL SWEATER ADS IN THE FUTURE
The NHL's first sweater advertisements were unveiled earlier this month, and reviews have been healthily divided. So far, the NHL has only allotted one jersey patch on each team's right chest. However, the latest intel suggests the NHL has more allotments set aside for potential future opportunities. In other words,...
Yardbarker
Carolina Hurricanes’ Burning Questions Ahead of Training Camp
There’s a crisp chill in the North Carolina air after yet another sweltering summer. College football has been underway for a couple of weeks now, soaking up much of the attention in the college sports-crazed Triangle area (hey, Duke football is 2-0! How ’bout that?). The cherry on top, though, is the ice being put down at PNC Arena. After a long, arduous offseason with the stench of a disappointing second-round exit surrounding the team, a brand new hockey season full of hope and excitement around the Carolina Hurricanes is right around the corner.
markerzone.com
SENATORS BRING BACK VETERAN FORWARD AND ADD FORMER FIFTH OVERALL PICK TO PTO'S
A day after signing Tyler Motte to a one-year contract, the Ottawa Senators aren't done looking to beef up their forward group ahead of training camp next week. According to Ian Mendes of The Athletic, the Senators are bringing back veteran forward Derick Brassard, as well as signing 2014 fifth overall pick Michael Dal Colle to professional tryout contracts.
markerzone.com
DUNCAN KEITH REPORTEDLY SIGNING PLAYER DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT, STARTING HIS EXECUTIVE CAREER
Duncan Keith's early retirement was a blessing for the Oilers. Not only are they saving his $5.5 million salary and then pawn the recapture penalty on the Chicago Blackhawks, they now receive all the intangibles of his guidance without any of the on-ice liability. A rare win-win-win-win. Keith is reportedly...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS' PROSPECT COLTON DACH IN CONCUSSION PROTOCOL
Some tough news for Chicago Blackhawks' prospect Colton Dach. The 19-year-old has been placed in concussion protocol following a rookie showcase game against the prospects of the Minnesota Wild. It's not exactly clear what happened to cause Dach to leave the game. Here's video of his last shift, which took...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL COACH JACQUES MARTIN HIRED BY OHL TEAM IN ADVISORY ROLE
After sitting on the sidelines during the 2021-22 season, former NHL coach Jacques Martin in back in the game. On Friday, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League announced that they've hired Martin in a Senior Advisory role effective immediately. Martin, 69, had been coaching in the NHL either...
markerzone.com
HABS PROSPECT LEVELS DEVILS' TOP PROSPECT AND DROPS THE GLOVES IN PROSPECT CHALLENGE (VIDEO)
Montreal rookie-tryout John-Parker Jones needs to separate himself from the chaff if he wants a shot at making in the Habs' organization. He is doing a great job so far, catching everyone's attention now. Jones lined up New Jersey's second-overall pick Simon Nemec, knocking the Slovak's helmet from his head,...
markerzone.com
KYLE BEACH RETURNS TO HOCKEY IN COACHING ROLE
Former 1st round NHL draft pick Kyle Beach is going behind the bench for the 2022-23 season. Not having played professional hockey since the 2020-21 season when he was in Germany, Beach has reportedly taken a position with the Trinity Western University's men's team in B.C. has an assistant coach.
markerzone.com
AK BARS KAZAN SUCCESSFULLY USE SERGEI FEDOROV'S OVERTIME TACTIC IN WIN OVER DINAMO MINSK
Last season and even earlier this season, CSKA Moscow head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer, Sergei Fedorov, deployed an interesting tactic when his team headed to overtime. Instead of going with the normal three-on-three, Fedorov would pull his goalie after his team got possession of the puck, to give CSKA the advantage in the extra frame.
