Per Capfriendly, the Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout offer (PTO) for training camp later this month. Chiasson spent the 2021-22 season with the Vancouver Canucks, where he recorded 13 goals and 22 points in 67 outings. The 31-year-old winger is no stranger to PTOs, having not only received one to the Canucks camp last year but as well the Edmonton Oilers prior to the 2018-19 season. He made the best of both, earning himself a deal like he will try to with the Coyotes.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO