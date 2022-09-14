Read full article on original website
BLUE JACKETS SIGN SPHL GOALTENDER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
Less than a week before training camp begins, the Columbus Blue Jackets have made a bit of a surprise PTO signing. The Blue Jackets are bringing in goaltender Hayden Stewart on a professional tryout contract. Why is this surprising? Stewart has spent parts of the last four seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League, which is one step below the ECHL.
COYOTES SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO PTO
Per Capfriendly, the Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout offer (PTO) for training camp later this month. Chiasson spent the 2021-22 season with the Vancouver Canucks, where he recorded 13 goals and 22 points in 67 outings. The 31-year-old winger is no stranger to PTOs, having not only received one to the Canucks camp last year but as well the Edmonton Oilers prior to the 2018-19 season. He made the best of both, earning himself a deal like he will try to with the Coyotes.
TYLER ENNIS REPORTEDLY LEAVING NORTH AMERICA AFTER PARTS OF THIRTEEN NHL SEASONS
According to Artur Khairullin of Sport-Express.ru, 13-year NHL veteran Tyler Ennis is set to leave North America and sign with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL. The terms of the contract have not been revealed as of Thursday afternoon. Ennis, 32, became an unrestricted free agent in July and the...
NHL
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM
Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
WINNIPEG JETS TO STRIP BLAKE WHEELER OF CAPTAINCY, OPTING FOR NEW LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE
Rick Bowness was only recently hired by the Winnipeg Jets, and he did not wait very long to drop a nuke in the room. The team announced today that Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Jets, and they are restructuring its leadership group heading into the upcoming season.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS
Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
RANGERS GM CHRIS DRURY COMMENTS ON RUMOURS SURROUNDING NILS LUNDKVIST
Just over two weeks ago, it was reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post that Rangers 2018 first round pick Nils Lundkvist is frustrated with his current role on the team and that he may not report to training camp. Brooks added that the Rangers actively looking to move the 22-year-old.
AUSTON MATTHEWS CALLS FOR ONE SMALL CHANGE HEADING INTO 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs' whole identity in 2022 is the NHL's largest team (by volume) who hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 1967 nor a playoff series since 2004. Leafs fans ride a wave of excitement each year, yet somehow they are always let down. If you told me with...
EVANDER KANE REPORTEDLY WINS SMALL SETTLEMENT IN GRIEVANCE WITH SAN JOSE SHARKS
Evander Kane's grievance with the San Jose Sharks is reportedly in the closing sequence and awaiting finalization of paperwork. Kevin Weekes first broke the story, but it was Elliotte Friedman who actually provided the details. Per Friedman, Kane will be awarded the difference between the value of his current contract...
SENATORS BRING BACK VETERAN FORWARD AND ADD FORMER FIFTH OVERALL PICK TO PTO'S
A day after signing Tyler Motte to a one-year contract, the Ottawa Senators aren't done looking to beef up their forward group ahead of training camp next week. According to Ian Mendes of The Athletic, the Senators are bringing back veteran forward Derick Brassard, as well as signing 2014 fifth overall pick Michael Dal Colle to professional tryout contracts.
FORMER LEAF TYSON BARRIE POKES FUN AT MITCH MARNER OVER WHAT WAS LIKELY A TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCE
Former Toronto Maple Leaf Tyson Barrie certainly didn't hold back while taking what I think was meant to be a friendly shot at an old teammate. Current Leaf Mitch Marner has a paid sponsorship post circulating on Instagram right now with Land Rover Canada where he hocks the latest Range Rover. It contains a comment from Austin Matthews, tons of fans, and Barrie, who decided to get a bit dark with his take.
GET READY FOR MORE NHL SWEATER ADS IN THE FUTURE
The NHL's first sweater advertisements were unveiled earlier this month, and reviews have been healthily divided. So far, the NHL has only allotted one jersey patch on each team's right chest. However, the latest intel suggests the NHL has more allotments set aside for potential future opportunities. In other words,...
FOX Sports
Portland Timbers visit the Columbus Crew after shutout win
Portland Timbers (11-8-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Portland +317, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, the Portland Timbers play the Columbus Crew. The Crew are...
FORMER NHL COACH JACQUES MARTIN HIRED BY OHL TEAM IN ADVISORY ROLE
After sitting on the sidelines during the 2021-22 season, former NHL coach Jacques Martin in back in the game. On Friday, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League announced that they've hired Martin in a Senior Advisory role effective immediately. Martin, 69, had been coaching in the NHL either...
United will need some help to keep their playoff hopes alive
Another tie for United keeps their playoff hopes alive, slightly. They will need to win out and get some help from other clubs as the season winds down.
HABS PROSPECT LEVELS DEVILS' TOP PROSPECT AND DROPS THE GLOVES IN PROSPECT CHALLENGE (VIDEO)
Montreal rookie-tryout John-Parker Jones needs to separate himself from the chaff if he wants a shot at making in the Habs' organization. He is doing a great job so far, catching everyone's attention now. Jones lined up New Jersey's second-overall pick Simon Nemec, knocking the Slovak's helmet from his head,...
JETS' BLAKE WHEELER IS NOT HAPPY AFTER LOSING CAPTAINCY
Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced today. Clearly, new head coach Rick Bowness, along with management, do not see Wheeler as the leader of the group. Although, the team's official stance on the subject suggests the move is an effort to get other players more involved with leadership.
Lions draw familiar broadcast crew for Week 2
This week’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will feature some familiar voices for Lions fans. The broadcast crew from FOX Sports includes play-by-play man Kenny Albert. Albert will be joined by longtime NFL LB Jonathan Vilma, who is providing the color commentary. The duo has done...
The Detroit Pistons Have Waived A Player
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons waived 24-year-old Micah Potter.
