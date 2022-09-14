ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

BLUE JACKETS SIGN SPHL GOALTENDER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

Less than a week before training camp begins, the Columbus Blue Jackets have made a bit of a surprise PTO signing. The Blue Jackets are bringing in goaltender Hayden Stewart on a professional tryout contract. Why is this surprising? Stewart has spent parts of the last four seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League, which is one step below the ECHL.
COYOTES SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO PTO

Per Capfriendly, the Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout offer (PTO) for training camp later this month. Chiasson spent the 2021-22 season with the Vancouver Canucks, where he recorded 13 goals and 22 points in 67 outings. The 31-year-old winger is no stranger to PTOs, having not only received one to the Canucks camp last year but as well the Edmonton Oilers prior to the 2018-19 season. He made the best of both, earning himself a deal like he will try to with the Coyotes.
TYLER ENNIS REPORTEDLY LEAVING NORTH AMERICA AFTER PARTS OF THIRTEEN NHL SEASONS

According to Artur Khairullin of Sport-Express.ru, 13-year NHL veteran Tyler Ennis is set to leave North America and sign with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL. The terms of the contract have not been revealed as of Thursday afternoon. Ennis, 32, became an unrestricted free agent in July and the...
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM

Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS

Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
AUSTON MATTHEWS CALLS FOR ONE SMALL CHANGE HEADING INTO 2022-23

The Toronto Maple Leafs' whole identity in 2022 is the NHL's largest team (by volume) who hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 1967 nor a playoff series since 2004. Leafs fans ride a wave of excitement each year, yet somehow they are always let down. If you told me with...
EVANDER KANE REPORTEDLY WINS SMALL SETTLEMENT IN GRIEVANCE WITH SAN JOSE SHARKS

Evander Kane's grievance with the San Jose Sharks is reportedly in the closing sequence and awaiting finalization of paperwork. Kevin Weekes first broke the story, but it was Elliotte Friedman who actually provided the details. Per Friedman, Kane will be awarded the difference between the value of his current contract...
SENATORS BRING BACK VETERAN FORWARD AND ADD FORMER FIFTH OVERALL PICK TO PTO'S

A day after signing Tyler Motte to a one-year contract, the Ottawa Senators aren't done looking to beef up their forward group ahead of training camp next week. According to Ian Mendes of The Athletic, the Senators are bringing back veteran forward Derick Brassard, as well as signing 2014 fifth overall pick Michael Dal Colle to professional tryout contracts.
FORMER LEAF TYSON BARRIE POKES FUN AT MITCH MARNER OVER WHAT WAS LIKELY A TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCE

Former Toronto Maple Leaf Tyson Barrie certainly didn't hold back while taking what I think was meant to be a friendly shot at an old teammate. Current Leaf Mitch Marner has a paid sponsorship post circulating on Instagram right now with Land Rover Canada where he hocks the latest Range Rover. It contains a comment from Austin Matthews, tons of fans, and Barrie, who decided to get a bit dark with his take.
GET READY FOR MORE NHL SWEATER ADS IN THE FUTURE

The NHL's first sweater advertisements were unveiled earlier this month, and reviews have been healthily divided. So far, the NHL has only allotted one jersey patch on each team's right chest. However, the latest intel suggests the NHL has more allotments set aside for potential future opportunities. In other words,...
Portland Timbers visit the Columbus Crew after shutout win

Portland Timbers (11-8-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Portland +317, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, the Portland Timbers play the Columbus Crew. The Crew are...
FORMER NHL COACH JACQUES MARTIN HIRED BY OHL TEAM IN ADVISORY ROLE

After sitting on the sidelines during the 2021-22 season, former NHL coach Jacques Martin in back in the game. On Friday, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League announced that they've hired Martin in a Senior Advisory role effective immediately. Martin, 69, had been coaching in the NHL either...
JETS' BLAKE WHEELER IS NOT HAPPY AFTER LOSING CAPTAINCY

Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced today. Clearly, new head coach Rick Bowness, along with management, do not see Wheeler as the leader of the group. Although, the team's official stance on the subject suggests the move is an effort to get other players more involved with leadership.
