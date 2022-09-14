Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota based CHS to payout $1 billion to its members
(Inver Grove Heights, MN) -- Minnesota-based CHS, the nation’s highest-grossing Ag cooperative, is paying out $1 billion dollars to its members -- four times last year’s number and by far the largest annual payout in its history. CHS says it reflects a windfall the cooperative received as farmers in much of the U.S. saw a large jump in their income, fueled by the war in Ukraine and surging global demand for food and fuel -- another area where CHS has significant operations. CHS member-owners will receive $500 million in cash over the coming year, with a like amount to be distributed in equity redemptions.
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett can’t seem to get her facts straight
Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state, has made a litany of erroneous statements about election administration during her campaign to be the state’s top election official.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims
Christ Apostolic Temple in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s largest predominantly African American church is suing a Texas church for allegedly libelous claims about the marriage of a 63-year-old bishop to a woman in her late teens. The lawsuit pits Iowa’s Christ Apostolic Temple, and its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Johnson campaign hits Barnes on school choice
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s U.S. Senator is making an issue out of what his reelection campaign is calling Mandela Barnes’ hypocrisy on school choice. “After Lt. Gov. Barnes has reaped the benefits of private school, he has sought to prevent that choice for parents who only want what is best for their children. Barnes is a hypocrite who is only out for his own political gain,” Mike Marinella with the Johnson Campaign told The Center Square.
voiceofalexandria.com
Democracy Day in the wake of Republican attacks on elections
Rep. Tim Ramthun addresses a crowd of election conspiracy theorists. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Two months before Wisconsin’s midterm elections, only one of the 12 Republicans running for statewide office or Congress has fully accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an analysis by. FiveThirtyEight.
voiceofalexandria.com
Law enforcement kicking-off statewide seatbelt enforcement campaign
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota law enforcement is kicking-off another statewide seatbelt enforcement campaign beginning Sunday through September 24th, but State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says they're "not looking to cite everybody, whenever we have these campaigns." He says the "goal is traffic safety and to save lives on the roadway." As...
voiceofalexandria.com
Conservative law firm sues Wisconsin Elections Commission over voter registration form
A Waukesha County judge should declare that a federal voter registration form is illegal in Wisconsin because it omits questions and disclaimers required by state law, according to a lawsuit a conservative group filed Thursday against the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The so-called National Voter Mail Registration Form breaks state law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Rain and thunderstorms likely Thursday and again Friday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that showers and thunderstorms are likely across western Minnesota today, mainly during the morning and late afternoon and evening hours. They say that more widespread showers and thunderstorms look likely Friday as another disturbance pushes across the region. Officials say there could be a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Army rolls by Villanova 49-10, gives Monken landmark victory
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tyhier Tyler ran for three touchdowns, Tyson Riley added a career-high 158 yards rushing and Army returned to its running roots in beating Villanova 49-10, giving coach Jeff Monken a landmark victory. A week after their first 300-yard passing game since 2007 in an overtime loss to UTSA, the Black Knights (1-2) ran for 472 yards in Monken’s 59th win at Army, breaking a second-place tie with Charles Daly (1913-16, 1919-22). Red Blaik (1941-58) is the leader at 121. Army threw one pass, which was incomplete, while rushing for the most yards ever given up by Villanova.
Comments / 0