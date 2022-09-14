Read full article on original website
rewind1077.com
IPD investigating Thurston Avenue burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary on Thurston Avenue in Ithaca is under investigation. Police say it happened around 2:45 Thursday morning. Two men allegedly got inside the residence and were confronted by someone living there, then the two men fled in unknown directions. One suspect possibly named Rudy...
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
rewind1077.com
Ithaca Common Council to hear 2023 budget proposal Oct. 5
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Ithaca, 2023 budget discussions have begun. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis wishes for more help from the federal government. ARPA is the American Rescue Plan, from which Ithaca received 16-million-dollars last year. The mayor adds city officials are applying for grants. Her colleagues on the...
rewind1077.com
New Jersey flight makes emergency landing in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An emergency landing in Ithaca. Roxan Noble, director of the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, tells 14850 dot com a United Express plane from Newark had to make an emergency landing Thursday because a system indication light turned on mid-flight. Officials at the airport guided the...
rewind1077.com
Newfield to host Fall Festival this weekend
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is celebrating the upcoming fall season. Newfield is hosting its Fall Festival this weekend. There’ll be face painting, a silent auction, and a bake sale. The event happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Newfield United...
