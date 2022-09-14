Read full article on original website
Eastenders -Confused by the "old alfie" story
So we were told the old alfie was back the one originally arrived but then tonight when he made the call it showed us he is a devious as he was 4 years ago then he changed again are we meant to route for him or are they trying to make him into max branning type character.
Why has the Emmerdale producers ruined the character of Jamie Tate by turning him into Norman Bates
What was that about tonight. Kim gets a phonecall from Hazel saying that Jamie tried to kill her and now he is on the run. When did Jamie become like this as he was never evil when he was in the show. Alright he did a few bad things which were out of character as that is what it is like living with Kim Tate and Jamie even admitted she was a terrible mother. But now the producers have totally ruined his character by turning him into some evil monster by trying to murder his own mother in law.
Emmerdale Friday 16th September 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Welcome to another hour-long slog. Gird your loins folks. Leyla and Liam have couple's therapy and Liam is left feeling exhausted after they both open up. Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away. Elsewhere, as both are suffering a little with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice...
Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter shares touching moment from midwife appointment
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Pregnant Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has shared a touching moment from her midwife appointment. The Theresa McQueen actress has been taking fans along throughout the process of expecting a child with her partner Oliver Piotrowski over the last few months. Jorgie's latest social media post...
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Home and Away dropped by Channel 5 on Queen's funeral day
Home and Away will not air on Channel 5 on Monday, September 19. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, a number of broadcast changes have been made to accommodate for news coverage. Since the Queen's funeral will now take place on Monday, Channel 5 has confirmed that...
Which EastEnders character should return next?
There isn’t many options because most of them are either dead or wouldn’t return. There’s the obvious ones like Grant Mitchell and Bianca Jackson that everyone wants back, but I’ve decided to list others that people don’t talk about as much. Natalie Evans would be...
Hollyoaks: Any Wild Predictions For The Stunt?
With the stunt two weeks away anyone got any theories on what might happen my two are:. Norma will kill James or the Detective whom works for her and Warren may cause the stunt by trying to shoot Norma, Bobby will kill Silas as Silas tries to kill Mercedes and Theresa will get the blame forcing her to go on the run.
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus reveals why his Daryl spinoff is "way different" from the main show
Norman Reedus has teased a bit further on his upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff show, hinting at something "way different" from the main series. Fans will know that the actor's character Daryl Dixon will appear in his own show (one of many in the works) following The Walking Dead's conclusion later this year.
Where's Millie's dog?
Didn't Wendy keep it? Princess I think she was called. I thought Princess was in witness protection and would give evidence at Meena's trial. They had the perfect opportunity to change the little girl playing Millie.....but no 🙄. I thought Princess was in witness protection and would give evidence at...
American Horror Story creator and Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show unveils trailer
A terrifying first trailer featuring American Horror Story star Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been released. The eerie clip for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – which has been created by AHS's Ryan Murphy and Ratched's Ian Brennan – sees Peters in chilling form. The...
Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?
I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
Ezra Miller Reportedly Referred To Themselves As Both Jesus And The Devil, Has An Altar With Bullets And Flash Figurines
It’s been a little over a month since Flash star Ezra Miller apologized and announced they were undergoing treatment for “complex mental health issues.” In the time since, more stories have started emerging about the actor’s outstanding legal issues and alleged concerning behavior. The latest involves Miller’s relationships with several people who reportedly have lived or continue to live with them on a compound in Vermont known as “The Mountain.” The property reportedly contains an altar with bullets and Flash figurines and those who visit have reportedly been subjected to “grandiose speechifying” in which they allegedly refers to themselves as Jesus or The Devil and makes connections between The Flash and the Messiah.
Emmerdale 50th DVD
Why haven’t ITV released a 50th anniversary DVD Collection for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary very much like the Coronation Street one in 2010?. For the same reason that soaps weren't releasing VHS collections to commemorate their big milestones in 2010. DVD's aren't used in most households anymore and haven't been for years. The sales would be dire.
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder confirms Netflix release date
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder which has had some tipping Pugh for an Oscar nomination. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the movie is based on the acclaimed novel by Room writer Emma Donoghue. It stars Pugh as English nurse Lib Wright who is brought to a tiny village in the Irish Midlands to observe 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy).
Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts
Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 3 - September 17 - 6.30pm - ITV1
"Joel Dommett hosts as five of the remaining disguised celebrities return to the stage with new routines, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to guess who they are. Two of the contestants then compete in a dramatic dance-off, before the identity of the third incognito star is revealed."
The Walking Dead star joins Superman and Lois as huge DC villain
Following a teaser at the end of season two, Superman & Lois has found its Bruno Mannheim, with former The Walking Dead star Chad L Coleman being cast in the role. As reported on TV Line, Coleman will play the Intergang crime boss in the third season of The CW's superhero show, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular pair as they return to Smallville.
Shetland season 8 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland ended season seven with the departure of DI Jimmy Perez, which could have easily killed off this beloved detective drama. Thankfully though, the BBC has enough faith in the series to renew it for an eighth season, even without their lead who's been with the show these past nine years.
