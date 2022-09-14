HARTINGTON - The woman who escaped from Cedar County jail and then led officers on a pursuit through two counties is facing three felony charges and many misdemeanors. A jailer was serving Samantha Fredericksen breakfast when she pushed past her, out of the cell and left the jail. Fredericksen then allegedly entered a Cedar County Emergency Management pickup, started it and left the area.

CEDAR COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO