Local runners preparing for elite California race
WAYNE — The Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats cross country team prepared for its trip west for its elite meet later this week by competing in the Wayne Invitational Sept. 12. Hartington-Newcastle finished fourth in the team race and Carson Noecker was outdistancing the field by over two minutes to remain unbeaten this season.
Cedar wins Top 10 battle to stay unbeaten
YUTAN — Cedar Catholic improved to 3-0 on the season and up to No.2 in some Class C2 polls with a 35-6 win over Yutan. Both teams have been perennial C2 powerhouses over the past few years, but it was all Cedar Catholic on this night. “We knew this...
HNS Lady Wildcats find the win column
CREIGHTON — Steady improvement and hard work have paid off for the Hartington-Newcastle Lady Wildcats volleyball team. Hartington-Newcastle persevered to claim its second win of the season with a sweep over Creighton in the Creighton Invitational Sept. 10. Earlier in the tournament, the Lady Wildcats lost to West Holt...
Woman faces felony escape charges after leading officers on high speed chase
HARTINGTON - The woman who escaped from Cedar County jail and then led officers on a pursuit through two counties is facing three felony charges and many misdemeanors. A jailer was serving Samantha Fredericksen breakfast when she pushed past her, out of the cell and left the jail. Fredericksen then allegedly entered a Cedar County Emergency Management pickup, started it and left the area.
