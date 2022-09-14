Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to Join Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will join the Wyoming Education Association and several other districts in its lawsuit recently filed against the State of Wyoming. The SCSD No. 1 Board of Trustees finished its meeting this week with an executive session to discuss the situation...
capcity.news
Two Wyoming schools named Blue Ribbon Schools by national education department
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Wyoming schools are among the 297 nationwide recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Washington Elementary School in Green River and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan are the schools named in the 2022 cohort. “Blue Ribbon...
sweetwaternow.com
Patty O’Lexey Recognized at Wyoming Hospital Association Conference
ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employee Patty O’Lexey was one of three finalists for the Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence and was recently recognized at the Wyoming Hospital Association’s Conference. While O’Lexey didn’t walk away with the award, just being named a finalist in such a competitive award is something to be proud of.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 17
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10095, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Main Street/URA to install Kindness Rock Garden
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is working with local teacher Deborah Burback and Family Vision Clinic to install a Kindness Rock Garden in Downtown Rock Springs. Near the beginning of August, Burback set up shop at the Main Street Market with several...
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
