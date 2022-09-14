ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employee Patty O’Lexey was one of three finalists for the Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence and was recently recognized at the Wyoming Hospital Association’s Conference. While O’Lexey didn’t walk away with the award, just being named a finalist in such a competitive award is something to be proud of.

