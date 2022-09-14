ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Patty O’Lexey Recognized at Wyoming Hospital Association Conference

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employee Patty O’Lexey was one of three finalists for the Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence and was recently recognized at the Wyoming Hospital Association’s Conference. While O’Lexey didn’t walk away with the award, just being named a finalist in such a competitive award is something to be proud of.
Rock Springs Main Street/URA to install Kindness Rock Garden

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is working with local teacher Deborah Burback and Family Vision Clinic to install a Kindness Rock Garden in Downtown Rock Springs. Near the beginning of August, Burback set up shop at the Main Street Market with several...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

