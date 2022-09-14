Read full article on original website
EastEnders - Fatboy to return?
So this tiktok that was posted today shows the actor at the studio although it isn't entirely clear when tge video was filmed. What exactly does he have to come back for? Dot is dead, Vincent is dead, Denise is married, Poppy has left. Maybe Whitney but she didn't like him the first time they were together.
Which EastEnders character should return next?
There isn’t many options because most of them are either dead or wouldn’t return. There’s the obvious ones like Grant Mitchell and Bianca Jackson that everyone wants back, but I’ve decided to list others that people don’t talk about as much. Natalie Evans would be...
Why has the Emmerdale producers ruined the character of Jamie Tate by turning him into Norman Bates
What was that about tonight. Kim gets a phonecall from Hazel saying that Jamie tried to kill her and now he is on the run. When did Jamie become like this as he was never evil when he was in the show. Alright he did a few bad things which were out of character as that is what it is like living with Kim Tate and Jamie even admitted she was a terrible mother. But now the producers have totally ruined his character by turning him into some evil monster by trying to murder his own mother in law.
Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?
I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter shares touching moment from midwife appointment
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Pregnant Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has shared a touching moment from her midwife appointment. The Theresa McQueen actress has been taking fans along throughout the process of expecting a child with her partner Oliver Piotrowski over the last few months. Jorgie's latest social media post...
Emmerdale Friday 16th September 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Welcome to another hour-long slog. Gird your loins folks. Leyla and Liam have couple's therapy and Liam is left feeling exhausted after they both open up. Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away. Elsewhere, as both are suffering a little with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice...
Missed episodes CAN and OZ
My daughter just told me that it’s been said on Drag Race groups? (sorry I don’t do social media)that the Canadian final will be on Tuesday, Down Under on Wednesday though don’t know if that is both episodes and then as we know UK4 starts Thursday. Although I already know who wins DRCAN3 I still want to watch it.
Classic Corrie Today Sarah Platt/Internet Grooming Story
This is how you do a great issue driven story/plot. Watch listen & learn instead of the utter dross you churn out now. If you haven't seen it yet, I wont spoilt it for you. If done now the stalker would probably end up as a regular and bow out in a sensationalist stunt. And would make numerous returns to milk the story further.
Hollyoaks: Any Wild Predictions For The Stunt?
With the stunt two weeks away anyone got any theories on what might happen my two are:. Norma will kill James or the Detective whom works for her and Warren may cause the stunt by trying to shoot Norma, Bobby will kill Silas as Silas tries to kill Mercedes and Theresa will get the blame forcing her to go on the run.
EE - How many times has Phil been married?
I heard them talking about this in an episode the other day, and it surprised me to think how many times Phil has been married. I know there was also a wedidng to Stella in 2007, did they actually get married or did she kill herself before? Then there was apparently a wedding between Phil and Shirley in 2011, but I don't remember the details around this at all??
Where's Millie's dog?
Didn't Wendy keep it? Princess I think she was called. I thought Princess was in witness protection and would give evidence at Meena's trial. They had the perfect opportunity to change the little girl playing Millie.....but no 🙄. I thought Princess was in witness protection and would give evidence at...
Young Sheldon boss explains why legendary sitcom reunion hasn't happened on screen yet
The Big Bang Theory spin-0ff Young Sheldon features two familiar faces from legendary sitcom Reba: Melissa Peterman plays next door neighbour Brenda, while Reba McEntire herself plays hairstylist June. Despite both of them appearing in the same show, and even the same episode – not to mention Brenda getting a...
Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts
Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 3 - September 17 - 6.30pm - ITV1
"Joel Dommett hosts as five of the remaining disguised celebrities return to the stage with new routines, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to guess who they are. Two of the contestants then compete in a dramatic dance-off, before the identity of the third incognito star is revealed."
Star Wars' Naomi Ackie transforms into Whitney Houston in first trailer for new biopic
The first trailer for Star Wars' actor Naomi Ackie's Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is here. The film follows the life of the late singer ,who is considered one of the most successful musical artists of all time with six Grammy Award wins throughout her career. In...
American Horror Story creator and Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show unveils trailer
A terrifying first trailer featuring American Horror Story star Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been released. The eerie clip for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – which has been created by AHS's Ryan Murphy and Ratched's Ian Brennan – sees Peters in chilling form. The...
Emmerdale 50th DVD
Why haven’t ITV released a 50th anniversary DVD Collection for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary very much like the Coronation Street one in 2010?. For the same reason that soaps weren't releasing VHS collections to commemorate their big milestones in 2010. DVD's aren't used in most households anymore and haven't been for years. The sales would be dire.
Urban Gothic - C5 Show 2000-2001
I was clearing out some space and came across a box set for this show with both season on it. I must have picked it up years ago and never got around to watching it. Got all excited there as I thought you meant 'American Gothic'. Loved that back in the 90's. Sorry, not helping on your Urban Gothic - good luck, hope you like it.
The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - September 17 - 8pm - ITV1
Will - Cleo, Rain. Week 2 auditions - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/632525-the-voice-2022-recap-all-of-the-blind-auditions-from-week-two.html. Week 3 preview - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633016-the-voice-uk-2022-first-look-meet-the-contestants-on-this-weekends-auditions.html. Reminder, if the show is pulled to make way for any Royal coverage, then this thread will roll over to next week. Enjoy, complain or both. The choice is yours.
Drama Maybe Brewing Between ‘Sherri’ Show Staffers And Wendy Williams’ Former Crew
Sherri Shepherd finally made her long-awaited debut as a daytime talk host on Sep. 12, but sadly, drama may already be brewing between former Wendy staffers and Sherri's new production team.
