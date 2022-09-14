ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

Asian Night Market Coming To Fourth Street Live!

On Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Crane House will host its first Asian NIght Market at 4th Street Live! The event will feature food from all across Asia, highlighting the cultural significance of that food. There will also be performances, retail booths and food trucks. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed

Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

It’s Almost Closing Time at the Restaurant, But Can I Still Go In And Eat?

I spent my college years waiting tables at The Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Louisville. The last couple of years that I worked there, I worked in Section 6. That section was one of the first sections to open each night and, because I was essentially in charge of cashing out all the other servers in a given shift, my section was the last to close. That meant that all the last-minute tables were seated in my section.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN
WLKY.com

This New Albany shop serves up ice cream in fancy tea cups

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — This ice cream shop in Uptown New Albany is anything but ordinary. Uncommon Cups and Cones is a locally owned ice cream shop serving scoops in unique tea cups to add a little pizazz to your visit. The shop on Vincennes Street reopened in June...
NEW ALBANY, IN

