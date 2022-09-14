Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
leoweekly.com
Asian Night Market Coming To Fourth Street Live!
On Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Crane House will host its first Asian NIght Market at 4th Street Live! The event will feature food from all across Asia, highlighting the cultural significance of that food. There will also be performances, retail booths and food trucks. The...
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). Everyone who stops by the Shelbyville Road location will receive a free Ultimate+Ceramic...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)
You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Easy access and great fishing make Guist Creek Lake a solid option for anglers
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Guist Creek Lake is in Shelby County, about five miles east of Shelbyville. The lake is visible from U.S. 60, but its facilities are on the lake’s north shore, reached via Ky. 1779 (Benson Pike).
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
The returning River Days Festival celebrates the river town of West Point, Kentucky
WEST POINT, Ky (WDRB) -- West Point, Kentucky invites you to their River Days Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned out how you can be entertained all weekend. After a two year hiatus, River Days Festival returns to West Point, Kentucky September 15th through the 17th. The beautiful Veterans Memorial Park...
wdrb.com
Ramsi's Café closes Norton Commons location after less than 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville restaurant has closed its Norton Commons location. A sign posted on the door of Ramsi's Café says the location is now closed. "Thank you for the love and support you showed us," the sign reads. "You will be missed. Please visit us at Ramsi's Café Highlands."
foodanddine.com
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed
Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
It’s Almost Closing Time at the Restaurant, But Can I Still Go In And Eat?
I spent my college years waiting tables at The Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Louisville. The last couple of years that I worked there, I worked in Section 6. That section was one of the first sections to open each night and, because I was essentially in charge of cashing out all the other servers in a given shift, my section was the last to close. That meant that all the last-minute tables were seated in my section.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHAS 11
Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier. It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of breaking into cars at east Louisville park, religious buildings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said he broke into several cars at an east Louisville park and stole valuables from several women. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jordon Woods was arrested Friday afternoon by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said Woods...
WTVQ
Hinton’s Farm & Orchard in Hodgenville ready to kick off Apple Festival
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — After a tough couple of years due to the pandemic and spring storm damage, Hinton’s Orchard is ready to return to full operations starting with its Apple Festival this Saturday. “We have weathered the storm so to speak, and are looking forward to the...
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
wdrb.com
Louisville Korean War veteran remembers life behind the front lines as Army mechanic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Korean War is infamously known as "The Forgotten War," but some of those men and women who fought overseas are our neighbors here in Kentucky. Including Gene Walters, an Army veteran from Shively. "I went as many as two, sometimes three nights without sleeping," Walters...
WLKY.com
This New Albany shop serves up ice cream in fancy tea cups
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — This ice cream shop in Uptown New Albany is anything but ordinary. Uncommon Cups and Cones is a locally owned ice cream shop serving scoops in unique tea cups to add a little pizazz to your visit. The shop on Vincennes Street reopened in June...
Comments / 0