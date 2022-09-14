Read full article on original website
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Inc.com
Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Just Taught a Master Class in Emotional Intelligence
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson gave a stunning display of grace under pressure, team spirit, and emotional intelligence Monday night after his team lost a game--by one point--that many believe they would have won if he'd been allowed to make a key play. His example is a lesson for every leader, and for everyone who's ever been part of a team.
FOX Sports
Broncos' Wilson ready for some love after hostile homecoming
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson relishes the thought of taking the field Sunday for his Denver debut when the Broncos host the Houston Texans at Empower Field. Especially after his harsh homecoming in Seattle that was packed with vitriol and void of any video tributes for the man who led the franchise's only championship parade.
McClain: Texans prepare for different type of challenge in Broncos' Russell Wilson
Wilson, who relies heavily on his mobility, is a different challenge for the defense compared to the Colts’ Matt Ryan, who doesn’t like to roll out or run unless absolutely necessary.
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Nebraska Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma running back Eric Gray met with the media after OU's 49-14 win over Nebraska.
Vikings final Week 2 injury report: Booth Jr. out, Peterson added
The Minnesota Vikings final injury report for week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles is out and there was bad news for the Vikings second-round pick. After missing practice each of the prior two days, word came out officially with the final injury report that Andrew Booth Jr. would be out for Monday’s game.
Broncos expected to start Cam Fleming again at right tackle in Week 2
After earning a start against the Seattle Seahawks last week, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again in Week 2. “When he got here, we kind of threw him into the mix,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Fleming on Wednesday. “He got here later than the other guys, and I thought he was really consistent. I thought he did a really good job at right tackle. As a whole, I think it went pretty well.
Texans C Justin Britt out against the Broncos
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says that starting center Justin Britt will not be available for the Denver Broncos in Week 2. “Justin Britt will not play this week,” Smith told reporters Friday. “As I’ve told you, he’s been out for personal reasons. We’ll be able to give you more information a little bit more in the day, but he will not play this week.”
Sterns fills in at safety for injured Broncos leader Simmons
The task ahead for Caden Sterns: take over for a Denver Broncos safety who has started 66 straight games and serves as their undisputed leader.No pressure — or stress — there.Sterns, a fifth-round pick out of Texas, steps in after Justin Simmons injured his thigh in the season opener at Seattle. For the first time since 2017, the Broncos will take the field without the familiar No. 31 of Simmons, who was placed on injured reserve and will be sidelined for at least a month."Nerves," Sterns said of his overriding feeling heading into Sunday, when the Broncos (0-1) host the...
Relive the Sooners 49-14 domination of Nebraska through stunning images
Their first trip to Lincoln since 2009 couldn’t have gone any better for the Oklahoma Sooners. Their 49-14 win helped the Sooners improve to 3-0 on the season. It was a game that saw several players have break out performances. Eric Gray ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. Marcus Major added two more touchdowns to his ledger for 2022. Jalil Farooq had his best performance of the season and caught his first career touchdown pass.
