Broncos' Wilson ready for some love after hostile homecoming

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson relishes the thought of taking the field Sunday for his Denver debut when the Broncos host the Houston Texans at Empower Field. Especially after his harsh homecoming in Seattle that was packed with vitriol and void of any video tributes for the man who led the franchise's only championship parade.
Broncos expected to start Cam Fleming again at right tackle in Week 2

After earning a start against the Seattle Seahawks last week, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again in Week 2. “When he got here, we kind of threw him into the mix,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Fleming on Wednesday. “He got here later than the other guys, and I thought he was really consistent. I thought he did a really good job at right tackle. As a whole, I think it went pretty well.
Texans C Justin Britt out against the Broncos

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says that starting center Justin Britt will not be available for the Denver Broncos in Week 2. “Justin Britt will not play this week,” Smith told reporters Friday. “As I’ve told you, he’s been out for personal reasons. We’ll be able to give you more information a little bit more in the day, but he will not play this week.”
Sterns fills in at safety for injured Broncos leader Simmons

The task ahead for Caden Sterns: take over for a Denver Broncos safety who has started 66 straight games and serves as their undisputed leader.No pressure — or stress — there.Sterns, a fifth-round pick out of Texas, steps in after Justin Simmons injured his thigh in the season opener at Seattle. For the first time since 2017, the Broncos will take the field without the familiar No. 31 of Simmons, who was placed on injured reserve and will be sidelined for at least a month."Nerves," Sterns said of his overriding feeling heading into Sunday, when the Broncos (0-1) host the...
Relive the Sooners 49-14 domination of Nebraska through stunning images

Their first trip to Lincoln since 2009 couldn’t have gone any better for the Oklahoma Sooners. Their 49-14 win helped the Sooners improve to 3-0 on the season. It was a game that saw several players have break out performances. Eric Gray ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. Marcus Major added two more touchdowns to his ledger for 2022. Jalil Farooq had his best performance of the season and caught his first career touchdown pass.
