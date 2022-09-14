The task ahead for Caden Sterns: take over for a Denver Broncos safety who has started 66 straight games and serves as their undisputed leader.No pressure — or stress — there.Sterns, a fifth-round pick out of Texas, steps in after Justin Simmons injured his thigh in the season opener at Seattle. For the first time since 2017, the Broncos will take the field without the familiar No. 31 of Simmons, who was placed on injured reserve and will be sidelined for at least a month."Nerves," Sterns said of his overriding feeling heading into Sunday, when the Broncos (0-1) host the...

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO