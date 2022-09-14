ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Covering

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Bumfiddling

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Clatterfart

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner can't keep a secret. So, what do you do if your partner can't keep a secret? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Vice

Smothered Chicken and Gravy Recipe

2 (1-ounce|56.7 gram) packets Lipton dried onion soup mix. 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder, or as needed. Season all the chicken pieces aggressively on all sides with an even coating of seasoning salt and black pepper. It should be a fairly heavy coating of both. Then season the pieces with the garlic powder and onion powder.
RECIPES
The Daily South

How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice

Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
RESTAURANTS
LivingCheap

Get 20% discount on Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards

Are you beyond excited to save money on gift cards? Bargain hunters know it’s not often you can purchase a gift card from a popular retailer at less than face value. That’s what makes this rare discount from Bed Bath & Beyond especially noteworthy. It’s the perfect opportunity...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Beginner-Friendly Cookies Are Perfect for Helping Your Kids Get Into the Fall Season

This is not a drill: Martha Stewart may have just made the best after-school snack for our kiddos. On Feb. 25, Stewart posted a delicious, and honestly intriguing, photo of a unique, new cookie recipe. She posted it with the caption, “These chewy treats are reminiscent of a PB&J and are a cinch to make. You just need to plan ahead by softening some butter and heating up the oven. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @lennartweibull.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) In the photo, we see little peanut butter cookies with...
RECIPES
The US Sun

14 best glass coffee cups you can buy in 2022

FORGET about boring old mugs; if you’re looking for a new set of coffee cups, why not pick glass?. There are some seriously stylish designs to suit every type of coffee drinker, whether your go-to caffeine kick is an espresso or a latte — and we've picked out the best glass coffee cups you can buy now.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Lemon Chicken Recipe That's Sure to Gain 'Staple' Status

The only thing better than biting into crispy chicken skin is biting into crispy chicken skin cooked in bright, tangy Almafi lemon juice. Giada De Laurentiis shared her favorite roasted chicken recipe over on her Giadzy blog, and she’s right — it’s definitely going to become a staple in everyone’s household. “Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check, and check again,” reads the recipe excerpt, taken from her book Eat Better, Feel Better. “This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I’m sure it...
RECIPES
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on viewer favorites

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on viewer favorites. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Bombas, Daniela Swaebe and more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
SHOPPING
LivingCheap

LivingCheap

