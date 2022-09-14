Bozeman Gallatin's three-year starters taking on leadership roles in final football seasons

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin football picks up 'statement' come-from-behind win against Billings Senior
BOZEMAN — On a night when offense was frustratingly difficult to come by even with ideal weather conditions, Gallatin began its game-winning drive in heavy rain and facing a substantial wind. “Everything was working against us at that point,” quarterback Garrett Dahlke said. The Raptors came into possession...
406mtsports.com
Montana State assistant Bryan Shepherd builds on past experience to grow as coach
BOZEMAN — Jesse Owen still shares stories about Bryan Shepherd with his current football teams. One he goes back to regularly is when Shepherd was a junior defensive back and wide receiver at Olathe North High (Kansas). The Eagles had a fairly inexperienced secondary and Shepherd, even though he wasn’t a team captain, would keep everyone on the same page.
406mtsports.com
Three second-half goals lifts Seattle Pacific over MSU Billings women
BILLINGS — Sophie Beadle, Marissa Bankey and Rylee Pierce scored second-half goals to lead Seattle Pacific to a 3-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer victory over Montana State Billings Thursday at Yellowjacket Field. Overall, Seattle Pacific had 14 shots and MSUB 5. Seattle Pacific outshot MSUB 12-3 in...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball rallies to upset Boise State
BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Avery Turnage recorded a career-high 16 kills to lead four Bobcats in double-figures as the MSU volleyball team rallied for a 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 win over defending Mountain West Conference champion Boise State on Thursday night in front of 1,153 fans at Shroyer Gym to open the Bobcat Invitational.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: Montana State at Oregon State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Oregon State football teams will face off for the first time Saturday night, and both teams will travel. MSU (2-0) and OSU (2-0) will play the nonconference game at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. It’s OSU’s first game in Portland since 1986. The Beavers chose Providence Park — the Portland Timbers’ and Thorns’ home stadium that has a 25,218-person capacity and a turf field — instead of their home Reser Stadium in Corvallis so they could play in front of their Portland-area fans, according to an OSU spokesperson.
406mtsports.com
Ryan Hanley extends scoring streak in Montana State Billings soccer win over South Dakota Mines
BILLINGS — Ryan Hanley kept his goal-scoring streak intact, and Jeremie Briquet had a goal and two assists as the Montana State Billings men’s soccer team defeated South Dakota Mines 4-1 Wednesday at Yellowjacket Soccer Field. Hanley scored into the low-right corner of the goal on a pass...
Comments / 0