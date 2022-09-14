Read full article on original website
Related
9 of the Best Spots Around Rochester Where You Can Find Gorgeous Mums
Thow a hoodie on if fall weather is your absolute favorite! 🙋♀️ I love it for so many reasons but one of the top is because I LOVE mums and am ready to fill up my entire front porch with all of the mum beauties. 👉 To help you out in your mum search, I asked around to find out who is selling this gorgeous flower, and below are 9 places in the Rochester, Minnesota area.
Rochester Viral Video Inspires Us To Great Feats Of Moving
There are plenty of ways to move things from one place or another. The sharp eyes of Micah Hinck caught one of the ways being practiced in Rochester Minnesota and shared the video on Spotted in Rochester!. What's Going On In This Video?. Wait...can I see that again in the...
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
Several Inappropriate Emails Sent to Rochester Students Thursday (Photos)
Some disturbing news showed up in inboxes today for parents of Rochester Public Schools students, including mine. Unfortunately, quite a few students in Rochester, Minnesota received inappropriate e-mails Thursday. In case you didn't have an opportunity to see the e-mails your kids received, below are a few of the e-mails.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Drive A School Bus Event for Kids in Rochester!
Kids all over Southeast Minnesota are going to love this free event in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday!. New Drive A School Bus Event Happening for Kids in Rochester Saturday. Tons of parents are loving Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester, Minnesota that opened just a few weeks ago. It's an awesome space for birthday parties, a clean and safe area to play, and a fun place to borrow toys. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can learn more on the Nana Gogo Toybrary Facebook page here.
Enjoy Beer and Dogs at 2nd Annual Rochester Event this Weekend
We've got a dog-filled weekend here in Rochester, Minnesota! Tomorrow, Saturday, is Dogs Downtown, but then on Sunday, the dog fun continues with good beer, cute dogs, and fun dog competitions. If you have a dog, you and your furry friend will have a busy weekend ahead of you. On...
Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Southeast Minnesota on Friday
It's not every day that celebrities show up in Southeast Minnesota but this Friday, September 16th, head over to Austin, Minnesota because there is going to be a sighting. Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Austin, Minnesota on Friday. Everyone is invited on Friday to Austin, Minnesota for the "Our Hometown...
KAAL-TV
‘Unknown user’ sending inappropriate emails to students across Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) -Area school officials have sent emails to parents and guardians on Thursday informing them of an “inappropriate email situation.”. According to an email to Rochester Public Schools parents, RPS leadership was made aware of an inappropriate email that was circulating to RPS students from what the school claimed to be an ‘unknown user.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
KAAL-TV
Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released
(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic to change visitor policies for those with COVID-19 starting Wednesday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Visitor policies at Mayo Clinic will change Wednesday, meaning patients who are positive for COVID-19 will be allowed two visitors age 16 or older designated on their visitor list. "The changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccinations, effective...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I Found the Best Thing In SE Minnesota – Free Lasagna!
If you were to ask 100 Minnesotans, "What's the best comfort food in the world and why is it lasagna?" At least 90% would say, "Because my mom used to make it so every time I eat lasagna I'm literally feeling my mom's love. Plus leftovers!" Lasagna Love Isn't Just...
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
Autopsy – Singer’s Death in Rochester Caused by Chloroethane
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An autopsy has determined the recent death of a well-known Scottish singer and actor in Rochester was caused by the inhalation of a chemical compound most commonly used in industrial processes. The southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has ruled the death of 41-year-old Darius...
Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award
The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester
If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Here’s How to Get the New Omicron Covid Boosters in Rochester
The new Covid boosters that have been specially formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants will be available in Rochester Friday. Here's how you can get yours. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced several weeks ago that it would be receiving the new Covid boosters in early...
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0