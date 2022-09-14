ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

9 of the Best Spots Around Rochester Where You Can Find Gorgeous Mums

Thow a hoodie on if fall weather is your absolute favorite! 🙋‍♀️ I love it for so many reasons but one of the top is because I LOVE mums and am ready to fill up my entire front porch with all of the mum beauties. 👉 To help you out in your mum search, I asked around to find out who is selling this gorgeous flower, and below are 9 places in the Rochester, Minnesota area.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
Rochester, MN
Society
Sasquatch 107.7

New Drive A School Bus Event for Kids in Rochester!

Kids all over Southeast Minnesota are going to love this free event in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday!. New Drive A School Bus Event Happening for Kids in Rochester Saturday. Tons of parents are loving Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester, Minnesota that opened just a few weeks ago. It's an awesome space for birthday parties, a clean and safe area to play, and a fun place to borrow toys. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can learn more on the Nana Gogo Toybrary Facebook page here.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

‘Unknown user’ sending inappropriate emails to students across Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) -Area school officials have sent emails to parents and guardians on Thursday informing them of an “inappropriate email situation.”. According to an email to Rochester Public Schools parents, RPS leadership was made aware of an inappropriate email that was circulating to RPS students from what the school claimed to be an ‘unknown user.’
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic#Love Letters To
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released

(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award

The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester

If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy