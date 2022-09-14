Read full article on original website
California lawmakers just passed a bill that could force Tesla to stop calling its beta software 'Full Self Driving' in the state — now, it's up to Gov. Newsom to sign it into law
"People in California think Full Self-Driving is fully automated when it's not," Senate Transportation Committee Chair Lena Gonzalez said.
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
A Tesla owner is suing the electric vehicle maker, alleging his Model 3 stops for random obstacles in 'frightening and dangerous nightmare'
A Tesla driver is suing the carmaker in a proposed class action lawsuit for phantom braking. The EV owner said the issues turn a "safety feature into a frightening and dangerous nightmare." Earlier this year, the NHTSA said it was investigating Tesla over reports of unexpected braking. A Tesla owner...
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
Drivers sue Tesla, allege false advertising on autopilot tech
A Tesla owner sued the electric car manufacturer on Wednesday, alleging the company falsely advertised its autopilot technology and misled customers about the technology’s capabilities. California resident Briggs Matsko — who bought a new Tesla Model X in 2018 — filed the class-action lawsuit on behalf of himself and...
I used a Tesla Supercharger for the first time and discovered one of the best reasons to buy a car from Elon Musk
My first time charging at a Tesla Supercharger station was super easy and effortless. I quickly found a station, plugged in, and was charging within seconds. The experience highlights one of Tesla's biggest advantages over other car companies. Imagine for a moment an alternate universe where the standard gas-station experience...
Elon Musk believes self-driving cars are the future, but most Americans are wary, new survey shows
Most drivers feel less safe in a car with self-driving features, a survey from Policygenius found. The majority of survey respondents also said they wouldn't pay more for a car with autonomous tech. Self-driving cars have captured headline over the years — and it's not always been positive. Tech...
FOXBusiness
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
teslarati.com
Tesla & Elon Musk are being sued over FSD and Autopilot
Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full Self Driving (FSD) software is fully functioning, one Tesla owner is suing the company. According to the plaintiff Briggs Matsko, Tesla and Elon Musk have been deceptively advertising the technology as fully functioning or “just around the corner,” Reuters reported.
What are the six levels of self-driving capability?
THE Society of Automotive Engineers [SAE] formed a ranking system for automation capabilities within self-driving cars in 2014. These autonomous [self-driving] rankings are leveled from 0 to 5. What is a Level 0 self-driving car?. Level 0 autonomous vehicles have no self-driving abilities, placing a driver in control at all...
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Out To Convince Dealers To Offer Tesla-Like Selling Costs
Ford Motor Company is reportedly planning to make its electric vehicles cheaper by as much as $2,000 by trying to convince dealers to reduce the costs of delivering EVs to customers. Jim Farley, Ford's chief executive officer, is in Las Vegas this week to talk to dealers about the plans,...
CAR AND DRIVER
Ezra Dyer: Tesla's New Reality
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A few years ago, I made a $1000 reservation for a Tesla Model 3. I eventually canceled it, because I wanted the most basic, $35,000 iteration of the car and Tesla took so long getting around to making those that I gave up. But I like Tesla's products. The Model X is goofy futuristic, the Model 3 is great fun, and the Model S can still smoke exotics in a drag race. I've never driven the Model Y, because that one came out after Tesla launched its PR department into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, but I bet it's good too. So don't take this the wrong way, Tesla superfans, when I say that there could be trouble ahead for your favorite company.
Altimeter's Brad Gerstner Buys Tesla Stock, Says The Elon Musk-Led Company Is Following Apple's Playbook
Gerstner was bearish on Tesla in 2019 and 2020, but "the world has changed dramatically," he says. Altimeter believes Tesla is following Apple's profitability "playbook." Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner has announced a new position in Tesla Inc TSLA. What To Know: Gerstner was bearish on Tesla in 2019 and 2020...
Uber Comfort Electric Offers Rides in a Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E
Uber Comfort Electric allows drivers to ride in a new Tesla Model 3, Polestar II, or a Ford Mustang Mach-E EV. The post Uber Comfort Electric Offers Rides in a Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
At the Detroit auto show, President Biden took a test drive and made a big announcement about the future of electric vehicles in America. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports on the show and the changing industry.Sept. 14, 2022.
