ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
The Hill

Drivers sue Tesla, allege false advertising on autopilot tech

A Tesla owner sued the electric car manufacturer on Wednesday, alleging the company falsely advertised its autopilot technology and misled customers about the technology’s capabilities. California resident Briggs Matsko — who bought a new Tesla Model X in 2018 — filed the class-action lawsuit on behalf of himself and...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving Technology#Linus Business#Business Industry#Fsd#Llp#The New York Times
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
teslarati.com

Tesla & Elon Musk are being sued over FSD and Autopilot

Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full Self Driving (FSD) software is fully functioning, one Tesla owner is suing the company. According to the plaintiff Briggs Matsko, Tesla and Elon Musk have been deceptively advertising the technology as fully functioning or “just around the corner,” Reuters reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

What are the six levels of self-driving capability?

THE Society of Automotive Engineers [SAE] formed a ranking system for automation capabilities within self-driving cars in 2014. These autonomous [self-driving] rankings are leveled from 0 to 5. What is a Level 0 self-driving car?. Level 0 autonomous vehicles have no self-driving abilities, placing a driver in control at all...
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Ford CEO Out To Convince Dealers To Offer Tesla-Like Selling Costs

Ford Motor Company is reportedly planning to make its electric vehicles cheaper by as much as $2,000 by trying to convince dealers to reduce the costs of delivering EVs to customers. Jim Farley, Ford's chief executive officer, is in Las Vegas this week to talk to dealers about the plans,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CAR AND DRIVER

Ezra Dyer: Tesla's New Reality

From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A few years ago, I made a $1000 reservation for a Tesla Model 3. I eventually canceled it, because I wanted the most basic, $35,000 iteration of the car and Tesla took so long getting around to making those that I gave up. But I like Tesla's products. The Model X is goofy futuristic, the Model 3 is great fun, and the Model S can still smoke exotics in a drag race. I've never driven the Model Y, because that one came out after Tesla launched its PR department into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, but I bet it's good too. So don't take this the wrong way, Tesla superfans, when I say that there could be trouble ahead for your favorite company.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy