Paulsboro, NJ

Comments / 1

wrnjradio.com

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues

Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

The danger of hoarder fires

The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale

The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PennLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Recreational Cannabis Facility Proposed for Runnemede

The Runnemede/Planning Zoning Board will hear the application of 10 E. Clements Bridge Road LLC on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for property located at 10-20 E. Clements Bridge Road. The applicant proposes a Class 5 recreational cannabis dispensary for the property. A recreational cannabis dispensary is a...
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

