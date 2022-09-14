Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
Holtec, controversial recipient of huge tax credits, seeking more
Last month, two state senators introduced legislation that’s tailored to Holtec’s plans to expand its Camden plant and build another facility to manufacture small modular reactors.
The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues
Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
987thecoast.com
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean
A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
thesunpapers.com
The danger of hoarder fires
The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale
The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Law Enforcement Steps Up To Help The At Risk In Atlantic City
This is a great example of everything that is good about law enforcement officers when they connect directly with their at risk community. An effective and meaningful operation that is called “At Risk Boardwalk Outreach took place earlier today in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic...
Atlantic City Utilities Site Survey Reveals Major Threat Concerns
We have obtained a copy of a comprehensive site survey report that was prepared on April 15, 2020 for the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority. The site survey was conducted by the Falcon Consulting Group on April 9, 2020. The Falcon Consulting Group Managing Partner is Thomas W. Raftery, III,...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
allaccess.com
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces $20.3 Million from Biden Administration for PhilaPort Expansion
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Biden Administration has awarded the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) $20.3 million to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal, as well as safety and efficiency upgrades with the modernization of the terminal’s main gate. “A significant hub for global...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location
One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
NJ county official silent after 2 dogs die in his care (Opinion)
Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer joined me on the show to discuss a bizarre and tragic story of the deaths of a K9 and a personal pet. According to officials, the two dogs were left in the back of Gloucester County Fire Marshall Shawn Layton's car on a hot day. Layton has not been charged with a crime.
Charges filed in Rowan University bias incident in Glassboro, NJ
The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Bias Crime Unit is now investigating a racial slur that was scrawled on the dorm room door of a Black student at Rowan University. University president Ali A. Houshmand has confirmed that investigators identified two people involved in the incident. They were...
southjerseyobserver.com
Recreational Cannabis Facility Proposed for Runnemede
The Runnemede/Planning Zoning Board will hear the application of 10 E. Clements Bridge Road LLC on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for property located at 10-20 E. Clements Bridge Road. The applicant proposes a Class 5 recreational cannabis dispensary for the property. A recreational cannabis dispensary is a...
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester commissioner pushes prosecutor to complete probe of dog’s death
The director of the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners is pressing the county prosecutor to speed up her investigation into the death of a K9 Ember, a three-year-old Golden Retriever used in arson investigations that died after being left in Fire Marshal Shawn Layton’s county vehicle. Frank DiMarco, who...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
