‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix's Unsettling New Series "Devil in Ohio" Draws Inspiration From Real Life
Netflix is, once again, exploring unsettling, thrilling themes, this time through its original limited series "Devil in Ohio." Based on the bestselling novel by Daria Polatin, who also serves as an executive producer, the upcoming series features "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel along with "Parenthood" actor Sam Jaeger and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Madeleine Arthur.
Prepare to have your childhood ruined: the first trailer for that Winnie The Pooh horror movie has arrived
Back in May, the internet lost its collective mind at the news that, due to the original IP for A. A. Milne's beloved Winnie-The-Pooh stories becoming public domain, a Winnie-The-Pooh horror movie was being produced. Now, you can finally stick the nail in the coffin of that childhood you've been...
Collider
'Ghost Files' Trailer Teases Return of the Ghoul Boys
Halloween season is upon us and all our favorite spooky programming is back. This includes paranormal shows like Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures, but the new series Ghost Files looks to take horror lovers' hearts later this month. The literal spiritual successor to Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural hosted by Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara premieres on September 23 and, to celebrate, the world’s favorite Ghoul Boys have released a spooky new trailer.
hypebeast.com
The Latest 'SPY x FAMILY' Season 1 Part 2 Trailer Reveals New Opening Theme Song
At the beginning of the year, TOHO animation’s SPY x FAMILY took the world of anime by storm with extremely positive feedback from fans. Featuring the picturesque Forger family that is anything but normal, SPY x FAMILY dives into the hidden sides of oneself as Loid, Yor and the incredibly cute Anya all carry secret unique backgrounds.
RELATED PEOPLE
John Travolta Celebrated His Daughter Ella's New York Fashion Week Debut With A Cute Instagram Post
Ella has appeared in public with her dad before, but this was her big debut as a model.
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer
House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
Gamespot
New On Hulu In October 2022: Hellraiser, Chainsaw Man Season 1, And Mob Psycho 100 Season 3
Hulu has announced the list of new content arriving in October 2022, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. With October coming means it's time for Halloween, so Hulu is of course getting lots of horror picks, although there is also some nice variety with some comedy and also anime picks deserving of your attention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Season 36: Fans Think Hope and Liam Need a New Home
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans recently suggested Liam and Hope get a new home, as it's hard to believe the couple seems to only have 1 room in their home.
‘The Challenge: USA’ — Desi Williams and Alyssa Lopez Reveal If They Would Return for Another Season [EXCLUSIVE]
Just hours after the season 1 finale aired, Showbiz Cheat Sheet sat down with Desi William and Alyssa Lopez and asked if they would return for another season.
ComicBook
Netflix Releases New Episodes of Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy
In the anime streaming wars, Netflix is putting its best foot forward by releasing exclusive series including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Beastars, Baki Hanma, and too many others to count. Earlier this year, the streaming service dove into an ultra-violent universe thanks to Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy and Dark Schneider fans might be happy to hear that new episodes are now available. Continuing to explore the kingdom, Metallicana, episodes fourteen through twenty-four bring the series to an end, for now.
Stranger Things and Squid Game set to lead thrilling reveals at Netflix Tudum 2022
Tudum is back – and the 2022 version of Netflix's annual global fan event looks like it'll be the biggest installment yet. In an official trailer for this year's free virtual event, Netflix revealed that some of its biggest shows and movies will be part of the 24-hour party, which takes place on Saturday, September 24 and will celebrate everything to do with the world's biggest streamer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
21 Times Hollywood Cast The Perfect Actor As An Older Version Of A TV Or Movie Character
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Reveals New Story Trailer for Horror Anime, Housing Complex C
Housing Complex C is the next original anime coming directly from Toonami, with the programming block airing within Cartoon Network's Adult Swim schedule. Unlike previous entries including Fena: Pirate Princess and Shenmue The Animation, the upcoming anime series will be mired in horror, with a new trailer arriving and giving fans a better idea as to the story following a young duo attempting to survive while facing down a mysterious, and monstrous, force that seems casts allusions to H.P. Lovecraft.
IGN
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
New movies this week: Hail to 'The Woman King,' skip 'See How They Run,' stream 'Do Revenge'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Viola Davis is a warrior in 'The Woman King,' Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in 'Do Revenge.'
ComicBook
Edens Zero Confirms Season 2 Release With New Trailer
Edens Zero has become a fan favorite within a crowded anime scene, and while the second season was confirmed to release next year in 2023, a new trailer gives Shiki and Rebecca fans a better idea as to when they can expect new episodes to arrive. To sweeten the pot for those following the dynamic series, a new trailer has dropped giving fans a better idea when it comes to the trials and tribulations that await the galaxy-hopping protagonists.
IGN
V/H/S/99 Exclusive Teaser Trailer Debut
Ahead of the movie’s world premiere Thursday at the Toronto International Film Festival, IGN can exclusively reveal the first teaser trailer for V/H/S/99, the latest installment in the long-running horror anthology franchise. You can watch the teaser trailer via the player above or the embed below. According to the...
Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. Sins of Our Mother: Learn the unbelievable story of Lori Valley through the testimony of her surviving son Colby in the true crime documentary. Do Revenge: Two teenage girls make a secret pact to go...
Ars Technica
Forget all you know and lose yourself in the first trailer for Willow
The 1988 fantasy film Willow was under-appreciated in its day, but it's now a fantasy cult classic. Disney+ is betting on the strength of its nostalgic appeal with the new fantasy series Willow, set decades after the events of the first film. And now we have an official trailer, which debuted at D23 Expo.
Comments / 0