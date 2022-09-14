Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
The Taliban embrace crystal meth
It has now been over a year since President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Defending the president from a posh resort in Colorado as the anniversary neared, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, simply declared, "It had to come to an end." For many Afghans,...
Afghanistan is the most dangerous place in the world for Christians one year after fall to Taliban
This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. FIRST ON FOX: It has been a year since President Biden withdrew the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a move that saw the country plunge into the hands of the Taliban.
Voice of America
Taliban Rebuke US for Afghan Assets' Transfer to Swiss-Based Trust Fund
KABUL — Afghanistan’s Taliban Friday denounced the U.S. decision to transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank reserves to a Swiss-based trust fund, declaring it an “illegal venture” and vowing to impose financial penalties on entities that facilitate it. Washington said Wednesday it would move the...
Voice of America
US Believes al-Qaida, IS Shaken by Leadership Losses
Washington — Despite lingering doubts about the usefulness of so-called decapitation strikes, U.S. operations to kill senior terrorist leaders are paying dividends, according to one of Washington’s top counterterrorism officials. Both the Islamic State terror group and al-Qaida have been forced to stay in “survival mode” following the...
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
Xi meets ‘old friend’ Putin for first time since early February, but raises ‘questions and concerns’ about the war
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders’ summit in Uzbekistan, Sept. 15, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on the sidelines of a Beijing-led...
Voice of America
TOLOnews Journalist on Why She Finally Left Afghanistan
Pictures of Khatera Ahmadi were shared across the world when the Taliban ordered female journalists to cover their faces on air. The former TOLOnews journalist has since fled to Pakistan over fears for her family’s safety. Muska Safi has the story, narrated by Roshan Noorzai.
US News and World Report
Taliban Condemn U.S. Move to Form Swiss-Based Trust for Afghan Central Bank Funds
KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban's foreign affairs ministry on Thursday condemned the United States' decision to transfer Afghan central bank reserves into a Swiss-based trust, saying it was against international norms. On Wednesday, Washington announced it would transfer $3.5 billion in previously frozen Afghan central bank assets into a new...
Voice of America
Report: Biden Urges Mexico to Take Migrants Under COVID Expulsion Order He Vowed to End
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY — As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
Voice of America
'Difficult' Discussion on Ukraine Predicted at Biden-Ramaphosa Meeting
Johannesburg, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House Friday, with trade, energy, and security all on the agenda. What’s not officially on the program, but will likely be discussed, analysts say, are the two democracies’ differences over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America
White House Downplays Terrorism Designation for Russia
White House — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s director of strategic communications, sat down Friday with VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell ahead of a banner week in global diplomacy, starting with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and ending with the world’s premier diplomatic summit, the U.N. General Assembly, in New York.
Voice of America
Ukraine War, Energy Issues Muddle Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Efforts
WASHINGTON — Armenia and Azerbaijan appear to have negotiated a cease-fire in the past day, pausing fighting that has reportedly killed more than 170 troops on both sides since fighting erupted earlier this week. Armenian officials announced the cease-fire starting Wednesday in a television broadcast. There has been no...
No10 admits 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders following claims Japanese Emperor WILL have to get a BUS to Queen's funeral during his first official trip abroad - while Joe Biden will be allowed to travel in his armoured 'Beast'
Downing Street today admitted that 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders amid claims Japan's Emperor Naruhito will be among those forced to take a bus to the Queen's funeral. Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, have been confirmed to be among the guests flying into London for Her Majesty's...
Voice of America
Experts: North Korea's New Law on Preemptive Use of Nuclear Weapons Puts Regime at Risk
WASHINGTON — North Korea has put itself in a dangerous situation by ruling out denuclearization and legalizing the use of its nuclear weapons preemptively to strike against adversaries that threaten its leadership, according to experts. Pyongyang prioritizes regime survival, and North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, the country's rubber-stamp parliament,...
Voice of America
Latest US Congressional Delegation Reaffirms Support for Taiwan
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier this month – the latest show of support from the U.S. Congress to the island republic amid heightened tensions with China. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson spoke with members of the delegation about U.S. security and economic support for Taiwan. Camera: Adam Greenbaum.
Voice of America
Media Deal With Russia Worries Nicaragua's Independent Journalists
The Russian news agency Sputnik and the government of Daniel Ortega signed a media cooperation agreement in late August. The strengthening of ties with Russian media occurs during an information blackout in Nicaragua. For VOA News, Donaldo Hernandez has the story, narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit.
Voice of America
US Targets Russian Officials and Entities with New Sanctions
The U.S. on Thursday imposed new economic sanctions on an array of Russians, including some that it accused of stealing Ukrainian grain, an official who allegedly has directed the deportation of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, and relatives of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. "The United States continues...
Voice of America
Putin Says He Understands China Has 'Concerns' About Ukraine 'Crisis'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he understands that China has "questions and concerns" about Moscow's military action in Ukraine, as he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan. China has publicly adopted a neutral stance on Russia's seven-month invasion, even as Xi has said that one of...
