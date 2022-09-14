Read full article on original website
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
holycitysinner.com
New York Times Best-Selling Author Mark Nepo Returns to Charleston This Weekend for In-Person and Virtual Workshop
Mark Nepo has moved and inspired readers and seekers all over the world with his numerous books and workshops. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark has been called “one of the finest spiritual guides of our time.” He has appeared several times with Oprah on her Super Soul Sunday program and is a regular columnist for Spirituality & Health Magazine.
holycitysinner.com
Carolina Surf Film Festival Tickets are Now On Sale
Ticket sales are now live for the 7th Carolina Surf Film Festival at Mex 1’s West Ashley location on October 15th, 2022. The event includes the screening of multiple films and plenty of vendors to purchase products from. Tickets for the festival can be purchased online here for $10...
holycitysinner.com
The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston’s Annual Holiday Pub Crawl Returns on November 25th
The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston is celebrating the season with the annual Holiday Pub Crawl. The event is a 2.5-hour walking tour that visits several historic pubs while learning the stories and legends of the city’s unique culture and holiday history. This year’s pub crawl series will run from November 25th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023.
holycitysinner.com
Black Food Truck Festival Returns in November
The Black Food Truck Festival will return this fall to celebrate Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival being held on November 19th and 20th at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The spring version...
holycitysinner.com
Firefly Distillery Releases Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka
Firefly Distillery will release its special edition Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka on Saturday, October 1st. This will be a limited product release, so visitors can purchase a bottle at the distillery in North Charleston while supplies last. In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Firefly Distillery is partnering with...
Moe’s crowns Mt. Pleasant girl the first ever ‘Queso Queen’ for her birthday. Here’s why:
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Every child dreams of the perfect birthday party, and 7-year-old Elia Ikonomidis is no different. But for Elia, reaching her seventh birthday was not a guarantee. At two years old, Elia was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, an aggressive type of cancer that targets white blood cells. For the next three […]
holycitysinner.com
2023 Cooper River Bridge Run Official Artwork Unveiled
The Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) has announced the official artwork for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K, which will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unveiled at an event on Tuesday, September 13th, the Design Contest’s winning illustration was designed by local artist Marcus Cripps.
charlestondaily.net
October Events with Charleston County Parks
Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
holycitysinner.com
CCPL Closing Village Library in Mount Pleasant for Renovations
The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is closing the Village Library, located at 430 Whilden St in Mount Pleasant, on Saturday, October 1st at 12 pm to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing referendum-funded project. The library, which is the sixth branch to receive renovations, will receive an interior refresh including new paint, carpet, and furniture.
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County to Host Community Outreach Lunch & Learn on September 28th
Residents are invited to the next Dorchester County Community Outreach Series Lunch and Learn presented by Voter Registration and Elections Office Executive Director Kizzie Scott. The informational lunch will take place on Wednesday, September 28th from noon to 1 pm at Givhans Ferry State Park in the Magnolia Shelter (746 County Rd S-18-30, Ridgeville).
holycitysinner.com
Inaugural Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest to be Hosted Monday Nights in October at Ireland’s Own Irish Pub
The Fastest Bartender Contest is coming to Charleston for the first time ever. Join the Fastest Bartender Commissioner, Billy Reilly, as he tests bartenders across the Charleston area in the competition for the title of Charleston’s Fastest Bartender! The event will kick off on Monday, October 3rd and each week’s winners will move on to the finals round on Monday, October 24th.
WSOC-TV
Photos: Elton John brings farewell tour to Charleston
Elton John Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” to Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 13, 2022. The legendary singer will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 18. (Richard Thigpen)
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Local Business Spotlight: Palmetto Suns Detailing – Your one-stop shop when you love your car
Meet, Van Patterson, a South Carolina local, and owner of Palmetto Suns Detailing. Van and his team bring over 15 years of car restoration experience to the shop every day. “Working with cars has always been a passion for me. I started detailing cars to make some extra money in college and it quickly grew into a passion, full-time profession, and veritable obsession. I love taking old, filthy cars and renewing them to a shine and prominence that no one thought possible. My team and I obsess over every detail, so bring your car by Palmetto Suns Detailing, no matter what condition, and let us see what we can do for you.”
live5news.com
Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
Road closures in Summerville announced ahead of Sweet Tea Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple road closures in Summerville have been announced ahead of the annual Sweet Tea Festival happening Saturday. The Annual Sweet Tea Festival is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hutchinson Square. Town of Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards said the following roads will be closed to traffic during the festival: […]
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
live5news.com
Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development making its way to Charleston’s upper peninsula is causing concern for some advocacy groups. The Preservation Society of Charleston says this proposed development will have a major impact on Charleston’s skyline. Preservation Society of Charleston President Brian Turner said they’ve likely...
counton2.com
Goose Creek receives $50M investment for development
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek has received a $50 million investment through a public-private partnership with Urban Core Advisors, which will go towards a development project. The Uptown development at Carnes Crossroads will have over 100,000 square feet dedicated to restaurants, retail, flex space,...
