Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

New York Times Best-Selling Author Mark Nepo Returns to Charleston This Weekend for In-Person and Virtual Workshop

Mark Nepo has moved and inspired readers and seekers all over the world with his numerous books and workshops. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark has been called “one of the finest spiritual guides of our time.” He has appeared several times with Oprah on her Super Soul Sunday program and is a regular columnist for Spirituality & Health Magazine.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Carolina Surf Film Festival Tickets are Now On Sale

Ticket sales are now live for the 7th Carolina Surf Film Festival at Mex 1’s West Ashley location on October 15th, 2022. The event includes the screening of multiple films and plenty of vendors to purchase products from. Tickets for the festival can be purchased online here for $10...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston’s Annual Holiday Pub Crawl Returns on November 25th

The Original Pub & Brewery Tours of Charleston is celebrating the season with the annual Holiday Pub Crawl. The event is a 2.5-hour walking tour that visits several historic pubs while learning the stories and legends of the city’s unique culture and holiday history. This year’s pub crawl series will run from November 25th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Black Food Truck Festival Returns in November

The Black Food Truck Festival will return this fall to celebrate Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival being held on November 19th and 20th at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The spring version...
LADSON, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
holycitysinner.com

Firefly Distillery Releases Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka

Firefly Distillery will release its special edition Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka on Saturday, October 1st. This will be a limited product release, so visitors can purchase a bottle at the distillery in North Charleston while supplies last. In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Firefly Distillery is partnering with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

2023 Cooper River Bridge Run Official Artwork Unveiled

The Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) has announced the official artwork for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K, which will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unveiled at an event on Tuesday, September 13th, the Design Contest’s winning illustration was designed by local artist Marcus Cripps.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

October Events with Charleston County Parks

Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

CCPL Closing Village Library in Mount Pleasant for Renovations

The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is closing the Village Library, located at 430 Whilden St in Mount Pleasant, on Saturday, October 1st at 12 pm to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing referendum-funded project. The library, which is the sixth branch to receive renovations, will receive an interior refresh including new paint, carpet, and furniture.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County to Host Community Outreach Lunch & Learn on September 28th

Residents are invited to the next Dorchester County Community Outreach Series Lunch and Learn presented by Voter Registration and Elections Office Executive Director Kizzie Scott. The informational lunch will take place on Wednesday, September 28th from noon to 1 pm at Givhans Ferry State Park in the Magnolia Shelter (746 County Rd S-18-30, Ridgeville).
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Inaugural Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest to be Hosted Monday Nights in October at Ireland’s Own Irish Pub

The Fastest Bartender Contest is coming to Charleston for the first time ever. Join the Fastest Bartender Commissioner, Billy Reilly, as he tests bartenders across the Charleston area in the competition for the title of Charleston’s Fastest Bartender! The event will kick off on Monday, October 3rd and each week’s winners will move on to the finals round on Monday, October 24th.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSOC-TV

Photos: Elton John brings farewell tour to Charleston

Elton John Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” to Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 13, 2022. The legendary singer will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 18. (Richard Thigpen)
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Local Business Spotlight: Palmetto Suns Detailing – Your one-stop shop when you love your car

Meet, Van Patterson, a South Carolina local, and owner of Palmetto Suns Detailing. Van and his team bring over 15 years of car restoration experience to the shop every day. “Working with cars has always been a passion for me. I started detailing cars to make some extra money in college and it quickly grew into a passion, full-time profession, and veritable obsession. I love taking old, filthy cars and renewing them to a shine and prominence that no one thought possible. My team and I obsess over every detail, so bring your car by Palmetto Suns Detailing, no matter what condition, and let us see what we can do for you.”
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development making its way to Charleston’s upper peninsula is causing concern for some advocacy groups. The Preservation Society of Charleston says this proposed development will have a major impact on Charleston’s skyline. Preservation Society of Charleston President Brian Turner said they’ve likely...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Goose Creek receives $50M investment for development

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek has received a $50 million investment through a public-private partnership with Urban Core Advisors, which will go towards a development project. The Uptown development at Carnes Crossroads will have over 100,000 square feet dedicated to restaurants, retail, flex space,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

